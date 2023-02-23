Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Capon has played seven times for Bristol this season

Bristol Bears hooker Will Capon is one of six homegrown players to agree new contracts at the Premiership club.

Capon, 23, has made 67 appearances and was named in the England training squad during the summer of 2021.

Centre Joe Jenkins, wing Deago Bailey, prop Andrew Turner, back-row Aaron Tull and forward James Dun - who is on loan at Championship side Jersey Reds - have also signed new deals.

Bristol have not disclosed the length of the players' new contracts.

"When I first started here, we talked about homegrown players being an important part of our vision, which is why we restructured the academy in 2019 to improve the pathway of quality players coming through," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

"I'm really pleased with how well these six players have progressed, particularly over the past 12 months. Their progress really highlights the success of our programme and the drive and desire of these lads."