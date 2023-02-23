Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Natasha Hunt's impressive performances for Gloucester-Hartpury may earn her an England recall for the Women's Six Nations

Premier 15s - Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Gloucester-Hartpury's Natasha Hunt says facing champions Saracens at Kingsholm is one of her side's "biggest games".

The Cherry and Whites are the form team this Premier 15s season having won all 10 of their matches so far and will play Sarries at the same venue which will host the final in June.

Both sides are on course for the play-offs and may well meet in that decider.

"We've got the champions at Kingsholm - that's huge for us," Hunt said.

The scrum-half told BBC Radio Gloucestershire's No Tackle podcast: "It is definitely one of our biggest games.

"To be the best you've got to beat the best - and there's no better opportunity than to have a crack at the champions in your own backyard."

Gloucester-Hartpury are second in the Premier 15s table, two points behind Exeter but with a game in hand.

Saracens are third - eight points behind the Cherry and Whites - and have claimed eight wins in 11 games.

Sarries suffered a 53-7 defeat by Gloucester-Hartpury in December as they awaited the return of their many England stars.

They are likely to be without star fly-half Zoe Harrison in Gloucester after she was injured in last weekend's victory against Harlequins.

Saracens and England forward Marlie Packer says December's loss was "the first time we'd had that many points put on us", adding that the visitors would look to "put some wrongs right" at Kingsholm on Saturday.

"It's going to take Saracens at their best this weekend to beat Gloucester," Packer added.

"I believe we can do it. If everyone brings their A game, it is going to be one hell of a game of rugby and either team can win."