Rotimi Segun has been with Saracens for five seasons

Saracens winger Rotimi Segun has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club for another three years.

The 26-year-old made his full Saracens debut in 2018 and has played more than 60 games for the club in total.

"I'm massively excited to see where we can go over the next few years," Segun, 26, told the club's website. "This is the best place for me to improve."

Segun's speed is well known in the Premiership. He was clocked at 11.03 seconds for the 100m as a student.

"Roti is a great talent and we're delighted that he has committed his future to the club," said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall.

"He is an explosive winger who gets fans off their seats, and we firmly believe that his best years are ahead of him."