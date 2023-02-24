Close menu

Six Nations 2023: France v Scotland - Hamish Watson replaces Luke Crosbie

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments127

Hamish Watson against New Zealand
Hamish Watson returns for Scotland after suffering a concussion against New Zealand in November
Guinness Six Nations - France v Scotland
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Dates: Sunday, 26 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Flanker Hamish Watson replaces Luke Crosbie in the only change to Scotland's line-up for Sunday's Six Nations match against France in Paris.

Watson is back to full fitness after a concussion against New Zealand.

Crosbie is not on the bench, with Sam Skinner drafted in as one of six forward replacements - and that means no place in the 23 for Chris Harris.

Scrum-half Ali Price returns to the matchday squad having missed out on the wins against England and Wales.

Defending champions France beat Italy in their opener but were then defeated by Ireland in round two of the championship.

Gregor Townsend's side beat France on their last visit to the Stade de France in 2021 in what was their first victory there since 1999.

"There's an excitement about the challenges and the opportunities ahead of us," said Townsend. "But there's also a determination.

"We can play much better than we did in those first two games and we know our performance will need to improve to get anything in Paris.

"We think Hamish is back to full fitness. He's played with real speed in his two games for Edinburgh, and we obviously know what Hamish has done for us in the past and in recent games too.

"He was our captain in the summer and he's got this opportunity which we know he will go and grab with two hands."

Scotland are unchanged in the back division once more with Ben White and Finn Russell poised to continue at half-back.

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones resume their centre partnership while Stuart Hogg has recovered from a head injury assessment following the victory over Wales to start at full-back.

The returning Watson will line up with captain Jamie Ritchie and Matt Fagerson in the back row.

Scotland: Hogg, Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (capt), Watson, M Fagerson

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Nel, J Gray, Skinner, Dempsey, Price, Kinghorn

Comments

Join the conversation

127 comments

  • Comment posted by Chunty, today at 10:08

    I'm less worried about that change than G Horne being dropped for Ali Price. Horne has been absolutely electric when he's came on and was key in securing the England match for us. Price was rightly dropped for a reason, poor form, and as good a player as we know he can be, I don't see what has changed. Crosbie has been solid, done a lot of the unseen hard graft but we know how good Mish can be.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 09:44

    Gets much tougher for the Scots now. I hope they do well

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 10:16

    Whatever happens, just happy that Scotland have two from two, and are going into this game with something to play for.

  • Comment posted by Kai Le Serris, today at 10:15

    Surely Crosbie must be injured? Should BK have started at full back (his best position)? What did George Horne do wrong?

    • Reply posted by KingDon, today at 10:18

      KingDon replied:
      All good points

  • Comment posted by DougieO, today at 10:08

    I actually would have preferred to see Kinghorn starting as he's looked a lot livelier so far but hopefully Hoggy finds some form this game. Big test for the boys but fully believe they can pull it off.

    • Reply posted by Pendleton, today at 10:35

      Pendleton replied:
      Hogg has been pretty dud on his last outings in blue. Kinghorn has looked sharp and fast.

  • Comment posted by madaboutgolf, today at 10:09

    Having Price in for Horne is just bizarre. Thought this was all meant to be about selection on form?

    • Reply posted by geronimo, today at 10:11

      geronimo replied:
      Price had a great game there two years ago, perhaps that had a bearing?

  • Comment posted by 10bobnote, today at 10:13

    Not sure what George Horne has done wrong in his two games ?

    • Reply posted by Ronin The North, today at 10:16

      Ronin The North replied:
      Nothing. Townsend has panicked and abandoned his 'selecting on form mantra'......

  • Comment posted by Scotsdiver, today at 09:48

    Strong team, but France will be far bigger test than England and Wales. They are no.2 in the world for a reason. Scotland have it in them to bag the win, but its tough to call this one......

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 10:15

    I have friends in France - they're feeling very wary of Scotland, acknowledging how well the Scots are playing. France remains favourites, though they haven't played to their immense potential so far - an intriguing game beckons. Two excellent teams, I think France will edge it - so pure gut instinct, I'll go with France 26 -21 Scotland

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 10:10

    Scotland got a bit of a tonking last year, but they have won three out of the last five against France. But, it being in Paris, heavily favours France.

  • Comment posted by TheTruthWillOut, today at 10:08

    I think to have any chance we have to spend more time in France's half - first two games the opposition have dominated possession and territory - we can't give that to France and stand a chance of winning. To misquote Jock Stein, the best place to defend is the opposition 22.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 10:05

    If anyone is interested, the BBC Rugby Union daily podcast with Finn Russell, is a good listen.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 10:10

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Yes….but the rugbypass offload on 8.2 is way better!

  • Comment posted by Rene La Leek, today at 10:04

    This will be the true test for Scotland. Good luck to them against a wounded France.

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 10:02

    Good backs cover in the 6/2 split but would have seen George Horne coming off the bench. He provides valuable quick back and excellent support play which I’d rather see than kick chase.

    • Reply posted by brycie1, today at 10:29

      brycie1 replied:
      probably looking at Skinner being able to cover 2nd and back row

  • Comment posted by Rather concerned, today at 10:44

    Townsend just can’t help tinkering can he. Would have kept with the unbeaten 23. Mish has been out of form after his injuries and showed little last week against the Scarlets. Crosbie is on form and is bigger and heavier against a giant French pack.
    If we are chasing the game in the last 20 Ali Price doesn’t do that role as well as wee George. Also no one on the bench to cover kicking duties.

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 10:53

      OTS replied:
      BK, Price, Hogg can all do a decent job at dead ball kicking and out of hand.

  • Comment posted by Mole5000, today at 10:22

    Uncertain about Watson, he didn't look fully fit in his last game.

  • Comment posted by clerrie boy, today at 09:58

    Clearly sees a big forward battle with that bench split

  • Comment posted by Itwisnaeme, today at 09:52

    Would have preferred to see more game time for the Mish, and George Horne instead of Price. Also time for à big game from Hoggy !

  • Comment posted by The Alternative View, today at 09:50

    That Watsons going to be busy - saw yesterday he was starting for England, now hes starting for Scotland

    • Reply posted by Alan Addison, today at 10:07

      Alan Addison replied:
      It’s all down to conditioning.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 09:47

    Not the only change to the 23. No place for Harris or Horne.

    Win or lose, Scotland will play with a verve and panache that is a joy to behold when it clicks. With steel and resilience to boot, they have a real shot at delivering one of their great away wins.

Top Stories

Six Nations 2023

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport