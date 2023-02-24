Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hamish Watson returns for Scotland after suffering a concussion against New Zealand in November

Guinness Six Nations - France v Scotland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Dates: Sunday, 26 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Flanker Hamish Watson replaces Luke Crosbie in the only change to Scotland's line-up for Sunday's Six Nations match against France in Paris.

Watson is back to full fitness after a concussion against New Zealand.

Crosbie is not on the bench, with Sam Skinner drafted in as one of six forward replacements - and that means no place in the 23 for Chris Harris.

Scrum-half Ali Price returns to the matchday squad having missed out on the wins against England and Wales.

Defending champions France beat Italy in their opener but were then defeated by Ireland in round two of the championship.

Gregor Townsend's side beat France on their last visit to the Stade de France in 2021 in what was their first victory there since 1999.

"There's an excitement about the challenges and the opportunities ahead of us," said Townsend. "But there's also a determination.

"We can play much better than we did in those first two games and we know our performance will need to improve to get anything in Paris.

"We think Hamish is back to full fitness. He's played with real speed in his two games for Edinburgh, and we obviously know what Hamish has done for us in the past and in recent games too.

"He was our captain in the summer and he's got this opportunity which we know he will go and grab with two hands."

Scotland are unchanged in the back division once more with Ben White and Finn Russell poised to continue at half-back.

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones resume their centre partnership while Stuart Hogg has recovered from a head injury assessment following the victory over Wales to start at full-back.

The returning Watson will line up with captain Jamie Ritchie and Matt Fagerson in the back row.

Scotland: Hogg, Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (capt), Watson, M Fagerson

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Nel, J Gray, Skinner, Dempsey, Price, Kinghorn