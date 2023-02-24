Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Siva Naulago scores a second-half try for Bristol Bears against Bath at the Rec

Gallagher Premiership Bath (10) 13 Tries: Reid Con: Francis Pens: Francis (2) Bristol Bears (7) 15 Tries: Williams, Naulago Con: MacGinty Pen: MacGinty

Bristol edged to a nervy win at Bath to complete a West country derby double at the Recreation Ground.

The Bears followed up their 31-29 win at Ashton Gate in September with a seesaw 15-13 victory.

James Williams and Siva Naulago crossed either side of half-time for the visitors but despite Piers Francis kicking eight points and Miles Reid crashing over, Francis' missed penalty four minutes from time proved costly.

Bath remain bottom of the Premiership.

Bath's line-out woes, so evident in last week's defeat by London Irish, returned to haunt them in the frenetic early stages while Francis missed an early penalty.

The deadlock was broken on 18 minutes as Bristol's Semi Radradra pirouetted his way through the gain-line before offloading to Williams to touch down at the base of the post and register his first Premiership try on his 26th birthday.

AJ MacGinty converted to give the Bears a 7-0 advantage but Francis missed the chance to reduce the arrears eight minutes later.

Gabriel Ibitoye produced a fine tackle to deny Bath's Max Ojomoh a score in the corner but seconds later a close-range tap led to Reid driving over by the posts.

Francis added the extras to level the scores but seconds after the restart Harry Thacker saw an opportunist try chalked-off for a contentious knock-on against Naulago after charging down a Francis kick.

Francis booted Bath in front for the first time with a disputed penalty two minutes before the interval, but two minutes after the restart a sweeping move and a long Radradra pass found Naulago and he stepped past Matt Gallagher and raced down the line to coolly dot down in the corner.

Williams missed the conversion and MacGinty was sin-binned on 52 minutes after conceding his team's 13th penalty, with Francis kicking Bath into a 13-12 lead.

Bath could not make the most of their advantage and moments after returning MacGinty restored Bristol's lead from a close-range penalty.

Francis then missed a 42-metre penalty, which would have won it with four minutes remaining as Bristol inflicted an eighth single-figure defeat of the season on their rivals.

Bristol remain third-bottom but now have a six-point advantage over Bath, who are yet to win in their seven games in all competitions in 2023.

Bath: De Glanville, Cokanasiga, Redpath, Ojomoh, Gallagher, Francis, Spencer (c); Obano, Annett, Rae, Attwood, Roux, Bayliss, Underhill, Reid.

Replacements: Dunn, Schoeman, Stuart, Van Velze, Coetzee, Schreude, Bailey, Cloete.

Bristol Bears: Piutau, Naulago, Radrada, Williams, Ibitoye, MacGinty, Randall (c); Thomas, Thacker, Lahiff, Joyce, Vui, Jeffries, Harding, Bradbury.

Replacements: B Byrne, Woolmore, Kloska, Heenan, Lewis, Uren, Bedlow, Lloyd.

Sin-bin: MacGinty.

Referee: Matthew Carley.