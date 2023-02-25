Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Winger Alex Lewington scored two of Saracens' tries in the win against Newcastle

Gallagher Premiership Saracens (29) 29 Tries: Mawi, Lewington 2, Van Zyl, Dan Cons: Goode 2 Newcastle Falcons (13) 20 Tries: Van der Walt, Radwan Cons: Connon 2 Pens: Connon 3

Saracens extended their prolific run over Newcastle with a five-try 29-20 victory at the StoneX Stadium.

Eroni Mawi and a brace from Alex Lewington put Saracens ahead, although a Philip van der Walt try and two Brett Connon penalties kept Newcastle in sight despite Greg Paterson's red card.

Yet Ivan van Zyl secured the bonus point and Theo Dan added a fifth before half-time as Saracens raced clear.

Adam Radwan then pulled one back in the only score of a cagey second half.

Saracens have now won 25 consecutive matches against Newcastle in all competitions, a remarkable run that dates back to February 2009, while this was also their 15th straight win at home as they moved 12 points clear at the top of the table.

The Premiership leaders took just 90 seconds after kick-off to score with the first play of the game through Mawi, who stormed past the Newcastle defence with a dummy before surging over the line.

However, a Connon penalty reduced the deficit and after Newcastle won a turnover penalty, the fly-half then kicked to touch for their first line-out in the Saracens 22. Van der Walt subsequently scored from close range to put the Falcons temporarily in front.

It was a short-lived lead, with winger Lewington collecting a long pass from Goode and then skipping around Connon into the corner to draw Saracens level, with Goode missing his second conversion.

Newcastle's task got even more difficult only 16 minutes in when Greg Paterson was sent off for a high tackle on Theo Dan and they were reduced to 14 men.

The gaps out wide quickly began to show and while Ollie Hartley was held up as he darted for the try line, Lewington crossed for his second two minutes later.

A second Connon penalty kept Falcons within two points but gradually Sarries pushed clear as Van Zyl secured the bonus point inside 30 minutes after Andy Christie carved Newcastle's defence open. Dan then sprinted over for their fifth try right before the break.

Half-time helped stem the Sarries flow, as Adam Radwan made a superb try-saving tackle to deny Ben Earl and the Falcons defence admirably kept Saracens attack limited despite their numerical disadvantage.

Jamie Blamire had the chance to pull one back for Newcastle but he missed the final pass that would have seen him into the corner.

Radwan did not spurn his chance however, pouncing on a quick line-out to sprint down the wing and over the line.

Saracens: Goode (c), Segun, Lozowski, Hartley, Lewington, M. Vunipola, Van Zyl; Mawi, Dan, Clarey, Ellis, Tizard, Christie, Earl, B. Vunipola.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Hislop, Bello, Boon, Knight, Davies, Hallett, Maitland.

Newcastle Falcons: Obatoyinbo, Radwan, Moroni, Orlando, Stevenson, Connon, Young (c); Mulipola, Blamire, Davison, Peterson, de Chaves, Van der Walt, Graham, Chick.

Replacements: Fletcher, Brocklebank, Tampin, Lockwood, Fearns, Stuart, Schoeman, Lucock.

Red card: Greg Paterson

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.