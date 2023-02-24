Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Edinburgh have slipped to 11th in the URC

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair will step down from his role at the end of the season after opting not to sign a new contract.

The 41-year-old took charge last season and led the club to the United Rugby Championship play-offs and Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Blair's side are through to this year's Champions Cup knockout stage but have lost six of their past seven URC games.

And he says he wants to focus on becoming a "world class" attack coach.

"My greatest passion is coaching - developing individuals, groups, and the team - to allow them to get the most out of themselves," the former Scotland scrum-half said.

"As a head coach it is very difficult to do this justice because of everything else that comes with the role. For my next role I want to put my energy and knowledge into being a world class attack coach."

Blair added he would not rule out a return to being a head coach rule in the future.

Douglas Struth, Edinburgh's managing director, said: "I'd like to thank Mike for his contribution to Edinburgh Rugby. He's a club legend and has played a big part in creating many memorable moments for the club, with a lot still to play for in the current campaign.

"I'd also like to commend him for what is a proactive, positive, and brave decision, which is in keeping with how he has operated in the past season and a half with the club.

"During this time we have made notable progress under his leadership - driving standards and our style of play in our new home."

Edinburgh host Leinster in the URC next Friday and take on Leicester away in the Champions Cup at the end of March.