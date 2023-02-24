Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George Ford, who has scored 308 points in 84 Tests, trained with the England squad ahead of Saturday's Six Nations match with Wales

George Ford will start his first Premiership game for Sale Sharks in Sunday's away game at Exeter Chiefs.

The fly-half joined Sale from Leicester Tigers in the summer, but has been recovering from a ruptured Achilles.

Ford, 29, has won 84 caps for England, the last of which came against France in March 2022.

He was called into the training squad for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales, but was released early by head coach Steve Borthwick.

Ford picked up his injury in last season's Premiership final as he helped Leicester beat Saracens to win the title.

He has started one Premiership Rugby Cup match for Sale and made two appearances as a replacement, one in that competition and one in last Saturday's Premiership game at Northampton Saints.

But Sunday will be his first start in the league as he replaces Rob du Preez, who moves into the centre.