Tom Tierney's three-year stint at Ireland women's head coach included guiding the country to the Six Nations title in 2015

Former Ireland women's head coach Tom Tierney, who earned eight international senior caps during his playing days, has died suddenly at the age of 46.

Limerick man Tierney made his Ireland debut in 1999 and played four games at that year's World Cup.

His coaching career included taking charge of the Ireland women's side between 2014 and 2017.

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said that everyone in Irish rugby had been "deeply shocked" by the news.

"Our immediate thoughts are with his wife Mary and daughters Isabel and Julia, as well as his many friends, colleagues and former team-mates," said the IRFU chief.

"Tom was an outstanding scrum-half and his time in the Ireland jersey will always be an immense source of pride for his family and the clubs that supported him on his journey.

"He also amassed an impressive CV as a coach and we were honoured to have him as a colleague in the IRFU from 2014 to present. He will be sorely missed."

Tierney represented Richmond, Garryowen, Munster, Leicester Tiger, Galwegians and Connacht during his playing career.

After moving into coaching, the Limerick man held head roles with Crescent College Comprehensive SJ, Garryowen, Cork Constitution and the Ireland Club XV side.

Tierney then worked in various coaching roles with the IRFU from 2014, which included taking charge of the Ireland women's Sevens and 15s sides for three years from 2014 before stints with the country's Under-19 and Under-20 men's teams.

His times in charge of the women's teams included guiding the 15s to the 2015 Six Nations title.

Tierney's most recent role was as IRFU national talent coach, which saw him based at the Munster Academy.