Sam Prendergast produced another clinical kicking display for Ireland

Under-20s Six Nations: Italy v Ireland Italy (8) 27 Tries: Quattrini, Botturi, Mey, Gasperini Cons: Sante 2 Pens: Sante Ireland (27) 44 Tries: Gleeson, Gunne, McNabney, Cooney, Telfer Cons: Prendergast 5 Pens: Prendergast 3

Holders Ireland maintained their 100% start to the Under-20 Six Nations campaign by beating a dogged Italy 44-27 in Treviso.

Tries from Brian Gleeson, Fintan Gunne and James McNabney helped the visitors to a 27-8 half-time lead, with Giovanni Quattrini crossing for the hosts.

Hugh Cooney and Rory Telfer scored tries for Ireland after the break, with man-of-the-match Sam Prendergast kicking 18 points in a faultless display.

The Italians grew stronger after the break and secured a bonus point through tries from Jacopo Botturi, François Mey and Nicholas Gasperini.

Ireland are currently on course for a second consecutive Grand Slam, having defeated Wales and France in their opening two games, with Scotland up next for Richie Murphy's side.

England have also won all three of their opening games in the competition after beating Wales 37-21 at Stadiwm CSM.

They meet Ireland in the final round on 19 March in what could be a potential Championship decider.

Gleeson put Ireland ahead in Treviso with the opening try after just four minutes, with the hosts hitting back through hooker Quattrini 10 minutes later.

Gunne restored the visitors' authority and Ulster forward McNabney crossed for their third try on the half hour before Prendergast made it five successful goal kicks from five in the first half just before the interval.

Botturi's converted try on 48 minutes was followed by Cooney crossing on 53 before the hosts claimed their bonus point with the try of the match from Mey after an excellent break by Bocconi.

Gasperini's try in the 70th minute brought Italy to within 10 points of Ireland but Telfer's try a few moments from time ended any outside chances of a comeback.