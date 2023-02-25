Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Nigel Walker was named interim chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union in January

Acting Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Nigel Walker says he will hold the four regions' "feet to the fire" if they do not offer players contracts by the end of next week.

Negotiations have been ongoing with Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets over a new long-term funding framework.

Wales' players were told they will be offered new deals next week.

"If that doesn't happen I will be holding their feet to the fire. Make no mistake about that," Walker warned.

"The regions have signed up to giving them contracts by the end of next week."

The Professional Rugby Board (PRB) is an organisation that runs the professional game in Wales and is made up of representatives of the regions and WRU, including Walker.

A freeze had been put on offering player contracts, with uncertainty around players' long-term futures almost leading to a strike this week.

A long-form agreement was given to the regions last week and Walker has told them they must start contracting players.

As part of concessions made to prevent the strike, the PRB has agreed to lower the 60-cap rule to 25, and given Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) chief executive Gareth Lewis a seat on the PRB.

The PRB has also given players the power to choose between a fixed-term contract and a fixed-element contract.

"I can understand why the players were as frustrated as they were," Walker added.

"The negotiations have gone on for far too long. The regions and the Welsh Rugby Union admit that they've gone on for far too long."