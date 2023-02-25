Fraser Dingwall scores against Gloucester, his sixth try of the season for Saints

Fraser Dingwall says Northampton Saints must become entertainers in both attack and defence to make sure of a place in the Premiership play-offs.

Saints led Gloucester 41-15 on Saturday but conceded two late tries and had to settle for a 41-34 victory.

Northampton have scored 441 points this season, second only to leaders Saracens, but their against total of 452 is the highest in the Premiership.

"That's an area of the game we have to be better at," said centre Dingwall.

"Giving them two cheap bonus points at the end is frustrating."

Northampton have beaten defending champions Leicester, second-placed Sale and Gloucester in their past three games, scoring 98 points in the process to underline their reputation as this season's 'great entertainers'.

"That's the brand of rugby we're playing, and that boils down to us wanting people coming down regularly and supporting because that's a massive influence on us as well," acting captain Dingwall told BBC Radio Northampton.

"I would hope we can be entertaining when we've got the ball in hand and then also entertaining by being really stingy in defence and really physical and holding teams out."

He continued: "The frustration is a positive thing because the standard we have in this team is so high, we know where we can get to and where we can be - that's why we're frustrated about those late tries.

"If we're happy just to sit around mid-table then it's fine, but we want to go right to the top."

Their form is in marked contrast to that of a year ago when they lost three times in February and again, to Gloucester, at the beginning of March, before pulling themselves together with five wins in the next seven to make sure of a top-four finish.

"It's probably a similar picture to last year. It's so tight and if you can pick up a bit of momentum and start to put a few wins on top of each other that's when you start to separate from the pack," said Dingwall.

He scored Northampton's final try against Gloucester, crossing after a fluent move from their own half.

"Someone said it was the move of the day but I think they must have forgotten about me shinning the kick at the start," he added.

"It was a deflected kick into Cal's arms [Callum Braley] and then I was just trailing [behind] and Cal passed me the ball rather than someone else, so I was lucky."

Saints are away to Bristol Bears on Friday, before returning to Franklin's Gardens to face Bath seven days later.