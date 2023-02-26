Close menu

France 32-21 Scotland: French puncture Scots' Six Nations hopes in Paris epic

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland at Stade de France

Guinness Six Nations: France v Scotland
France: (22) 32
Tries: Ntamack, Dumortier, Ramos, Fickou; Pens: Ramos 2; Cons: Ramos 3
Scotland: (7) 21
Tries: Jones 2, Russell; Cons: Russell 3

France punctured Scotland's rising belief and restored their own Six Nations title hopes with a hard-fought win in an astonishing contest in Paris.

Both sides suffered red cards in the first 10 minutes, and Scotland trailed 19-0 at one stage before roaring back to make it a four-point game going into the final few minutes.

However, France's efficiency won out as a missed Scotland lineout allowed Fabien Galthie's side to go down the pitch, and eventually Gael Fickou powered over to seal a bonus-point win.

It means Ireland - who visit Murrayfield in two weeks - are the only side left chasing a Grand Slam, with France now level with Scotland and England on 10 points after two wins and a defeat.

Romain Ntamack and Ethan Dumortier had scored either side of a red card for Scotland's Grant Gilchrist, before France's Mohamed Haouas was also sent off.

Thomas Ramos grabbed an intercept try and two penalties to keep his side ahead, despite two tries from Scotland's Huw Jones as the visitors put France under severe pressure.

Finn Russell darted over the line and converted his own try to make it a four-point game and set up a grandstand finish with 10 minutes left but ultimately the Scots fell just short.

Ruthless France storm ahead

Most people expected there might be fireworks, but the drama was gripping from the moment the ball left Stuart Hogg's boot at kick off.

France, clearly hurting from their first loss in over a year to Ireland, laid down the gauntlet as they powered forward before unleashing Ntamack to score in the corner after only four minutes.

And when Gilchrist was sent off for a high tackle into the head of Anthony Jelonch and Dumortier crossed in the corner to make it 12-0 after only nine minutes, Scotland looked like they were about to take a historic battering.

However, Haouas' moment of madness in flinging himself head first into a clear-out on Ben White handed Scotland a life-line from nowhere and set up a thrilling match.

It was the prop second sending off against Scotland in three years - his previous coming for punching Jamie Ritchie - and from their the visitors grew in stature.

And though Ramos picked off Russell's long pass to scamper away and make it 19-0, Scotland had the better chances, with Zander Fagerson failing by an inch as he lunged for the line, while Duhan van der Merwe was bundled into touch.

Jones was finally put under the posts by Russell, but Ramos calmly stroked over a penalty to make it a 15-point game at the break.

Six Nations table

Missed opportunity for Scotland

That felt slightly harsh on Scotland, but five minutes after the restart they turned up the pressure. Tuipulotu combined wonderfully with his Glasgow team-mate Jones for the latter's second try.

And though Russell's clever show-and-go opened a gap wide enough for him to dart over and move within four points, France were just more ruthless when it counted.

Ramos had already ensured the scoreboard was not static for France in the second half with another penalty, and as then an error at the lineout ultimately cost Scotland their chance to snatch victory.

An overthrow sent France on the march, and though Scotland managed to wrestle back the ball, captain Ritchie was pinged in his own 22 for holding on.

That set the platform for Fickou to score the match-winning try, which killed Scotland's Grand Slam hopes.

Player of the match - Thomas Ramos

France's Thomas Ramos runs in to score their third try
Sione Tuipulotu was outstanding for Scotland, but Ramos takes it for his decisive 17-point haul

Line-ups

France: Ramos, Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Haouas, Flament, Willemse, Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert.

Scotland: Hogg, Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (capt), Watson, M Fagerson

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Nel, J Gray, Skinner, Dempsey, Price, Kinghorn

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)

Assistant Referees: Karl Dickson (RFU), Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Comments

Join the conversation

531 comments

  • Comment posted by Rather concerned, today at 17:33

    Thanks France and thanks Scotland. That’s how this game should be played. What a game of rugby, it had everything. 19 - 0 down and clawed their way back into it, huge credit to Scotland. However the French were savvy enough to hold out and come good at the end and pick up full points. Didn’t know who was going to win after 78 minutes, absolutely superb.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 17:39

      muddy wolf replied:
      Totally agree but listening to the biased commentary on ITV you would have thought Scotland were winning. Scott Hastings in particular was borderline sickening.

  • Comment posted by whicky, today at 17:34

    Fantastic game!…compared to that nonsense we saw yesterday from england and wales.

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 17:38

    Too many Russell unforced errors quite unusual for him Van der chap completely snuffed out and France came good right at the death with a bonus point try.
    On a sour note as a British listener had to turn the commentary off as sickeningly biased to a point of embarrassment you would never have got that from Bill McLaren or Ian Robertson

    • Reply posted by Heres one I made earlier, today at 17:51

      Heres one I made earlier replied:
      Worse than Jonathan 'Arsene Wenger' Davis?

  • Comment posted by BeRealistic, today at 17:38

    Credit Scotland, for turning what was looking like a rout, into an absolute thriller. Great game in the end.

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 17:39

    Outstanding game to watch.

    Huw Jones and Gael Fickou had some matchup!

    • Reply posted by conan the librarian, today at 17:45

      conan the librarian replied:
      well said,i thought jones was the best player on the pitch,enjoyed the game

  • Comment posted by F1GP, today at 17:34

    Great work by the Referee.Great play by both teams. A great game to watch!

    • Reply posted by WindsorBloke, today at 17:47

      WindsorBloke replied:
      Agreed. I think the ref handled what could have been a very difficult match very well. Plus there wasn’t much time wasted at the scrums.

  • Comment posted by tightheadprop, today at 17:35

    After the dire rubbish played in Cardiff yesterday by both teams, this was excellent entertainment. What a game.

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 18:11

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Why not compare it instead to the equally free flowing of more one sided It v Ire game. English and Welsh supporters above all others recognise the shortcomings in their own sides so why not stress positives from other good games instead?

  • Comment posted by Armchair Expert, today at 17:40

    One thing that was decided beyond all certainty is that Benjamin Keyser is head shoulders above the other numpties that are employed as experts for 6N broadcasts.

    • Reply posted by Uncle, today at 17:44

      Uncle replied:
      I'd rather ITV kept well away

  • Comment posted by Broadsword calling Danny Boy, today at 17:32

    Good effort Scotland.

    I like this 14 a side game.

    Just that bit more space on the pitch opens the play up nicely.

    • Reply posted by Gooney, today at 17:46

      Gooney replied:
      I thought that as well........my only concern was that 14 men may well favour France more !

  • Comment posted by The_Umpire_Strikes_Back, today at 17:36

    Incredibly proud of the Scottish effort in that second half. Yes, we lost but to run one of the best sides in the world that close shows the character of the team. And.. Huw Jones...take a bow!! What a game you had.

    • Reply posted by Timm, today at 17:43

      Timm replied:
      Italy ran them a lot closer

  • Comment posted by david4663, today at 17:38

    Scotland played some great stuff. Pushed France all the way and can be proud of their efforts. Well done France

  • Comment posted by Darkblue, today at 17:36

    What a brilliant watch that was compared to the amateur displays from Wales and England yesterday. Haouas should never play for France again. Fickou, Jones, Russell, Ollivon so many wonderful performances. Can't wait for week 4!

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 17:43

      muddy wolf replied:
      Usual story for Russell. Couple of good things then a couple of rubbish things.

  • Comment posted by Whale of Iz, today at 17:38

    Brown overthrow changed the tempo of the game and put us back defending. Game was a bit like France v Italy, France building a big lead and then closing out having been reeled in. Game full of excitement.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 17:34

    Feared the worst after gilco red and 19 pts down but well played Scotland. Resilience in abundance and still playing with fantastic attacking intent. On to Ireland and still all to play for!

  • Comment posted by marky_makry, today at 17:32

    If Scotland have to lose I don't mind so much of they lose that way.

    I get the red cards but I do hate their impact on the game though....

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 17:36

      muddy wolf replied:
      What impact?

  • Comment posted by oa81, today at 17:33

    I enjoyed that. I thought Scotland were very good when both teams went down to 14 men and really took the game to the French.

  • Comment posted by comments 21, today at 17:44

    What a great game, and scotland in the second half were absolutely brilliant !

  • Comment posted by K Smith, today at 17:40

    The difference in standard with two top class teams in France & Scotland compared to two plodding average teams in Wales & England was stark.

    • Reply posted by Heres one I made earlier, today at 17:43

      Heres one I made earlier replied:
      England will finish ahead of Scotland in this six nations.

  • Comment posted by bif336, today at 17:37

    Scotland supporter- game of the tournament. No controversy with result.
    Referee very fair

    • Reply posted by Linken Park, today at 17:42

      Linken Park replied:
      Wrong 😑 Ireland vrs France was agin of the tournament, the best against the 2nd best!

  • Comment posted by Moronphobia, today at 17:38

    Quite a log jam now in 2,3,4 , if Ireland do slip up it’s going to be a dramatic end to decide who becomes champions - shame that Scotland didn’t complete that come back today but they’ve come a long way after so many bleak years.

    • Reply posted by steggsyn, today at 17:40

      steggsyn replied:
      Yep...a truly International team.

