Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Hodge joined Exeter from Newcastle in the summer of 2020 and signed a new 'long-term' contract last month

There is "no limit" on how good Exeter full-back Josh Hodge can become, according to head coach Ali Hepher.

The 22-year-old scored two impressive tries to help Exeter overcome second-placed Sale 24-22 on Sunday.

He has started nine of Exeter's 14 Premiership games this season with Stuart Hogg away with Scotland and suffering a heel injury.

"He's starting to really piece together some quality performances one after the other," Hepher told BBC Sport.

"I can't credit him enough for the improvements he's made through the year.

"He's very coachable, he's taken on a lot of points this year because he was a hell of a talent at the start of the season but he needed moulding.

"He's starting to take those messages on and really mould into a quality player."

Hodge's open field running ability with ball in hand caused Sale problems most of the afternoon - his second try coming from a break just inside the Sale 40 metre line.

"There's no limit on him," added Hepher.

"Normally with certain players you'd say there are certain limitations, maybe it's pace, maybe it's skills and being able to kick the ball, maybe it's physicality, but he can do everything.

"He still needs a bit of development and thickening out in his body, but the fight's there, so once that all settles down - and the work he puts in is phenomenal week in, week out - he's definitely going to be a better player year-on-year."