Six Nations 2023: Dreamy Ireland and Owen Farrell's lack of spark

After round three of the Six Nations, Ireland are the only team still capable of winning the Grand Slam.

Andy Farrell's team were pushed by Italy, but still claimed a third bonus-point win in a row.

Scotland suffered their first defeat of the tournament, coming close but ultimately falling short in France.

In Cardiff, England claimed their first win at the Principality since 2017 as they ground out victory against Wales.

Here are six talking points from the weekend.

'Dreamy' Ireland

Few would have expected to see Italy leading Ireland this Six Nations but that was the situation after seven minutes in Rome.

The Azzurri challenged the world number one team, but Ireland showed what has now become their trademark composure and attacking guile to pull away for a 34-20 victory and keep their Grand Slam ambitions on track.

Despite a slight stumble, former England scrum-half Matt Dawson said the chance to win all five matches in the competition is "absolutely" Ireland's.

"Notoriously in Grand Slam bids you have that game where there is a little wobble," Dawson said on Rugby Union Daily.

"Back in my day, we played against Scotland in the third or fourth game. We played OK and got through the game.

"It was the game we knew we could and should win but sort of just got through. Ireland were probably of that mentality. They look dreamy at the moment."

A Six Nations table showing: 1. Ireland P 3 W 3 D 0 L 0 PD 51 B 3 Pts 15; 2. Scotland P 3 W 2 D 0 L 1 PD 23 B 2 Pts 10; 3. England P 3 W 2 D 0 L 1 PD 21 B 2 Pts 10; 4. France P 3 W 2 D 0 L 1 PD 3 B 2 Pts 10; 5. Italy P 3 W 0 D 0 L 3 PD -36 B 1 Pts 1; 6. Wales P 3 W 0 D 0 L 3 PD -62 B 0 Pts 0

'Sloppy' Scotland

Unlike Ireland, Scotland's Grand Slam hopes crumbled as France held on for a 32-21 victory in Paris.

Gregor Townsend's team did incredibly well to fight back from 19-0 down after 20 minutes but made mistakes they could not afford against such a strong team.

Scotland made 17 handling errors to France's two and John Barclay described his former side as "sloppy and careless".

"Scotland had that game to win," Barclay said on BBC Two's Six Nations Rugby Special.

"You felt momentum was with them and they couldn't quite grab hold of it. I think they will be frustrated to leave with no bonus points as well. That could be costly."

But Barclay also believes Scotland could be "in with a shout" against Ireland in the next round and claiming victory against the table-toppers "would be one of the biggest wins they have ever had in this competition".

Farrell's lack of 'spark'

England showed improvement in a 20-10 win against Wales with some well-constructed attack leading to three tries.

However, captain Owen Farrell did not do much to ignite that attack and missed two penalties and two conversions.

Across England's first three Six Nations matches, Farrell's kicking success rate is down at 44.3%.

Discussing a period where Wales regained some momentum in the second half, Dawson said Farrell "didn't seem to spark up" in response.

"He didn't think it was the moment to find all the spaces and put his team into the right positions," Dawson added.

"It felt like it needed that moment from an England fly-half to really grab it."

Wales' wayward selection

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has used the Six Nations so far to experiment with his team selection.

After defeat by Ireland, he left out Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric for the loss in Scotland, suggesting a changing of the guard.

But Gatland brought the trio back in as he made nine changes for England, which included a first start at 10 for Owen Williams and a debut for centre Mason Grady.

"I kind of saw this coming," former Wales captain Sam Warburton said on Rugby Union Daily.

"When you could see that the most recent coaching regime was sticking with more senior players, I remember thinking it would get to the point where the older players aren't having the impact they had.

"Now, there are youngsters like Mason Grady getting his debut seven months out from a World Cup. That is not ideal. Right now we are in a discovery phase to find our best starting XV."

Will Wales lose to Italy?

Italy came within five points against France and after their performance against Ireland, Warburton puts them as favourites to beat Wales in the next round.

The Azzurri have been especially strong at home so it could be a tough day in Rome for Gatland's men, who lost to Italy at home in last year's tournament.

"Italy have backed up their win in Cardiff - it wasn't a one off," former Wales player Philippa Tuttiett said. "Now they are troubling the big teams."

France's lack of props

France tight-head prop Uini Atonio is already serving a ban for a dangerous tackle and Mohamed Haouas - who plays in the same position - received a red card against Scotland.

That means France will likely have to turn to their third choice in that position - Sipili Falatea - and Ugo Monye pointed out that that would benefit their next opponents, England.

"They will be starting that game with a third-choice tight-head prop against an England scrum that is starting to find its feet," said the former England player.

"I think England will start to fancy themselves."

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 08:11

    England are demonstrably the best team left in the Six Nations - which bodes very well for this year’s World Cup - which will also involve the Southern Hemisphere giants including New Zealand . That said we thumped NZ last time out and they also got beaten by a plucky Ireland side at home! Embarrassing for them and makes England favourites with some bookmakers!

  • Comment posted by weejim, today at 08:09

    Ireland potential Grand Slam winners without being able to put out a full strength team yet in the tournament- scary!

    The fact that England are in a World Cup draw that means they don’t play anyone good until maybe the semis is ridiculous. Some sort of conspiracy going on there!

    • Reply posted by Heres one I made earlier, today at 08:11

      Heres one I made earlier replied:
      You think England have an easy draw?

      You should see Wales's group.

      Although at the moment they (Wales) could struggle against Georgia and Portugal.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 08:08

    From an England perspective I think Farrell, Malins and a lesser extent Slade will all be high up on coaches' talking points. Farrell's passing was great, his kicking from hand and tee pretty rank. Malins, failed to draw his man and kicked through, the obvious howler of a pass and doesn't look threatening ball in hand. Slade has come in and with Lawrence solidified the midfield, nowt in attack.

  • Comment posted by otiger, today at 08:08

    Well, I wasn't concerned until Dawson called us 'dreamy'...

    A lot of rugby still to be played. Gonna be fun.

  • Comment posted by Fatman Doo, today at 08:08

    Ireland, France and Scotland have pulled away from the pack.... England results OK but lacking spark. Italy looking dangerous for anyone on any given day. Wales... Oh dear.

  • Comment posted by shillo, today at 08:07

    I feel that Gatland was given a poison chalice by the WRU.
    The way they are treating players, the Districts and clubs is the source of all their problems.
    Less pontificating and sponsors dinners and improved business and player development plans.
    The old boys network should have been dismantled years ago.

    • Reply posted by Mr Burrows, today at 08:10

      Mr Burrows replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 08:07

    One good point for England is they only conceded 6 penalties all game, which is remarkable given previous perfromances.
    It's rather ironic how the usual suspects always saying how Genge/Sinckler/Lawes/Farrell(especially Farrell) will definitely, absolutely get carded yet hardly a pen let alone a card.

    However, article also right in saying Farrell not doing a lot in attack. Defence yes, attack no.

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 08:10

      The Academy replied:
      Some of his passing and drawing of men was really good, his attacking kicks again not so! Can't help but feel that Smith would benefit the team more, maybe we're just waiting on a parachuted Ford, who wasn't kicking from the tee yesterday.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 08:06

    I'd really throw in Hansen's lack of sportsmanship into the mix. Aki tried to tell the ref that he had knocked on and Hansen stopped him. I know they're professionals trying to win, but you like to think not to win at any cost.

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 08:03

    just how bad does Farrell have to be before he's dropped? Poor place kicking, two kicks charged down, possession kicked away needlessly and no attacking threat. He's holding the team back. Putting players on for 40 seconds? A lamp post is just as much use as Vunipola. Improved defence and attack would be better with Smith at 10.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 08:02

    Rather than having Smith and/or Farrell, why not drop both and have George Ford and James Grayson as both are better and don’t play for self entitled cheating clubs

  • Comment posted by blahblahblah, today at 08:02

    I reckon the 3 minutes Smith played at the end he was more lively and covered more meters in the 1 touch he had than Farrell did in the 10 mins preceding it. Time to give Smith the chance against the best 2 teams I the world. Let him have free rein, we have nothing to lose and will be a good bedside g in ahead of the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 07:58

    Similar performances from Scotland and Italy. They played some very good rugby, and looked the better teams at times, but were undone by silly errors, which meant that victory was always just out of reach. Shame neither has anything to show for their efforts on Saturday, but they have improved this 6N, and should take confidence into their next games, but need to cut down the unforced errors!

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 07:55

    The most exciting winger England have had in years needs some game time before the World Cup. I'm sure he will get a chance, Watson will pick up an injury at some point for sure.

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 07:59

      The Nadger replied:
      Murley Was not even on the bench

  • Comment posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 07:54

    It’s clear some nations have adapted better to the game turning professional than others. For the survival of the sport, we need a competitive competition.

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 07:48

    Really impressed with Ireland, France, Scotland and Italy. Wales and England lack quality players and won’t be winning the 2023 World Cup, there is no time to coach or find players this time. Wales and England will have to wait until 2027 World Cup at the earliest!

    • Reply posted by Display name, today at 07:50

      Display name replied:
      Clueless if you think Scotland and Italy have more chance than Wales & England.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 07:47

    Ireland- clearly best side, tournament theirs to lose.

    Scotland - nice to watch but still not good enough to win the tournament.

    France - Have they peaked too early?

    England - finding their feet under SB, two big games to come, need to win at least 1 of these.

    Italy - improving, need to win though.

    Wales - in a hole unfortunately, can't see solutions to their issues.

    • Reply posted by Fatman Doo, today at 08:04

      Fatman Doo replied:
      Pretty bang-on there

  • Comment posted by Epicuriousness, today at 07:44

    There must be a feeling that Borthwick does not trust Smith. In a tighter than it needed to be finish there was no time for Smith?

    • Reply posted by Mr Burrows, today at 07:47

      Mr Burrows replied:
      Smith being frozen out as he doesn't have the right northern drawl?!

  • Comment posted by Kernowboy71, today at 07:43

    I think Monye's comments reflect a lack of understanding of the strength of the Top14 and French Rugby. Dany Priso can be recalled, Demba Bamba may be deemed to have sufficient fitness to come off the bench, Dorian Aldegheri of Toulouse might have another opportunity ... these are 3 tightheads who would walk into most 6Nation squads

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 07:41

    1. Make Lawes Captain
    2. Smith and Ford are the 10s
    3. Don’t take Dombrandt off when he is playing so well (looks like a pre planned swap regardless of how well he is playing)

    • Reply posted by Grumpyoldtighthead, today at 08:11

      Grumpyoldtighthead replied:
      I do think the replacements decisions are a bit random. Seemed Genge could have done at least another 10 and bringing on Smith and Arundel with only about 3 mins to play was pointless....

  • Comment posted by After the event, today at 07:37

    Why was McCloskey, not yellow carded for a swing bicep into the number 15's face. This is a question about officiating and not McCloskey.

    • Reply posted by Linken Park, today at 07:41

      Linken Park replied:
      It’s ATE as they say. Move on.

