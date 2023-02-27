Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales have released eight of their Six Nations squad for United Rugby Championship duty at the weekend.

Cardiff will have props Rhys Carre and Dillon Lewis as well as uncapped lock Teddy Williams available when they host Ulster on Saturday.

Dragons prop Leon Brown, hooker Bradley Roberts and back row Aaron Wainwright could face Connacht at the same time.

Ospreys will have lock Rhys Davies and uncapped centre Keiran Williams to take on Connacht in Swansea.

However, Scarlets will have none of their Wales contingent available at Munster on Friday night.

Carre, Lewis and Roberts came off the bench as Wales lost to England in Cardiff last Saturday while Davies and Brown did likewise as Warren Gatland saw his side lose against Scotland at Murrayfield on 11 February.

Gatland will also be hoping his non-Wales based players will return unscathed from club duties in England and France.

Wales have two more games left in the tournament as they hope to avoid a wooden spoon and possible whitewash.

They travel to Rome to face Italy on Saturday, 11 March and finish the tournament against France in Paris seven days later.