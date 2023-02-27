Nigel Walker was a Wales and Great Britain 110m hurdler before switching to rugby and playing wing for Cardiff and Wales

Acting Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Nigel Walker says a formal deal to secure the long-term future of professional rugby in Wales will be signed in a "matter of days".

Negotiations have been ongoing with Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets over a new six-year funding framework.

Walker had said this would be completed by the end of February.

The Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) has not ruled out a strike if it is not in place within that timeframe.

But Walker now says contracts will be offered to players this week despite the document not yet being signed.

"It is a complicated document. You've got five entities. They're working through any final tweaks. But the contract discussions with players, that is going to go ahead irrespective," Walker said.

"The regions are actually contracting before it is signed. That gives you an indication of their confidence that it is going to be signed.

"So yes, I'm very confident that this week will go smoothly."

A long-form agreement was given to the regions last week with the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) agreeing to lower the 60-cap rule to 25, and give WRPA chief executive Gareth Lewis a seat on the PRB.

The PRB is an organisation that runs the professional game in Wales and is made up of representatives of the regions and the WRU, including Walker.

Walker drew criticism from some quarters when saying he would hold the four regions' "feet to the fire" over player contracts.

But the former Wales international admitted he could have chosen his words more carefully.

"I think the testosterone was coursing through my body and I was getting a little bit excited because it was within an hour of Wales taking on England," Walker added.

"Not the best phrase I've used, I should have used much gentler terms and I should have talked about collaboration because that's what I believe in.

"I've spoken to my colleagues in the regions and they understand what I was trying to do was give the players the reassurance it would go ahead."

Walker also praised Wales captain and Scarlets hooker Ken Owens for his handling of the situation.

"I understand the players' frustration. If I'd been in their position I would be exactly the same so there are no hard feelings," Walker said.

"If anything it's strengthened my relationship with Ken Owens, for example, who I think is a magnificent player and a magnificent man as well.

"We had a number of direct conversations and as I say I think our relationship is stronger as a result because we trust each other. I trust him, he told me what the players wanted and I hope he trusts me."

The four regions and the WRPA have been asked to comment.

But Scarlets chairman Simon Mudderack told BBC Radio Wales: "The reality is we received only through the weekend what I'd say is close to a final set of documents from the union, so rest assured we will spend every waking hour - as indeed I already have - poring through those documents in order to try and get to the final deal.

"Regardless in parallel this week we will move forward with contracts with players.

"In our instance in the Scarlets - and I can't talk for other regions - we were as clear as we possibly could be and very specific in the majority of cases with our players before Christmas about what they would or would not receive."