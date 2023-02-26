Sam Bedlow will join his younger brother Joe when he returns to Sale Sharks next season

Sale Sharks have agreed to re-sign centre Sam Bedlow from Bristol Bears from the start of the 2023-24 Premiership campaign.

The 27-year-old began his career with the Sharks having come through their academy to make 10 appearances.

He joined the Bears in 2017 and has gone on to make 58 appearances during five seasons with the club.

"I'm so excited to be coming back to be close to my family and to play for the club I supported as a kid," he said.

"The club has changed a lot since I was here before but I know so many of the coaches and some of the players too. I've heard really great things about [head coach] Alex Sanderson and it's obviously a club that's on the way up.

"It'll be brilliant to be playing with my brother Joe too. I know when I was coming through the academy I looked up to the senior players as role models. Hopefully I can do that for Joe and some of the other fantastic young players at the club too.

"I'm fully focused on ending the season well with Bristol, but I can't wait to get started at Sale."