Scotland defeated Wales 35-7 in this year's Six Nations

Scotland will open their 2024 Six Nations campaign away to Wales on Saturday, 3 February (16:45 GMT).

The first of the Scots' home fixtures in next year's championship will be against France on 10 February (14:15).

England visit Murrayfield for the Calcutta Cup on 24 February (16:45). Italy in Rome on 9 March (14:15) and Ireland in Dublin (16:45) complete Scotland's fixtures.

Scotland have two wins from three so far in this year's tournament.

Gregor Townsend's side opened with victories over England and Wales but lost in France on Sunday.

They meet Ireland and Italy at home next month.