Six Nations 2023: Marcus Smith left out of England squad preparing for match against France

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Marcus Smith
Marcus Smith started for England against Scotland before being dropped to the bench for the following Six Nations games with Italy and Wales

Fly-half Marcus Smith has been left out of England's training squad before next week's Six Nations match against France, with George Ford returning.

Smith's omission from the 26-man group means he will return to Harlequins and indicates he will not be in the matchday squad to face France.

It also means a long-awaited return for Sale's Ford, who has not featured for England since March 2022.

England face France at Twickenham at 16:45 GMT on Saturday, 11 March.

"I felt the best thing for Marcus was to get some game time," said head coach Steve Borthwick.

"He has had very limited game time so I felt this was a step forward for him."

Smith started England's defeat by Scotland but was a sparsely-used replacement for the victories over Italy and Wales.

Meanwhile Ford only made his return for Sale this month after a long-standing Achilles injury, but his quick elevation over Smith shows how highly he is rated by Borthwick, with the fly-half a key part of Borthwick's Leicester set-up that won the Premiership title last year.

"We are blessed with some fantastic fly-halves in this country," Borthwick added.

"They all have different skillsets and different qualities, so that means it is a great position of strength for England.

"George is looking tremendously sharp and in great condition, and is clearly a very experienced player.

"That adds to the strength we have in that position. I am looking forward to seeing Marcus play this weekend, and when you add in Owen [Farrell] and Fin Smith - who I have been hugely impressed by.

"So it shows a position where we are blessed to have a number of top-quality players."

Elsewhere Max Malins, who has started all three matches in this year's Six Nations, is a doubt for the meeting with the defending champions because of an ankle injury.

Experienced wing Jonny May has been called up as a replacement for Malins, while Manu Tuilagi, who is suspended for the rest of the Championship, will also train with the squad.

After defeat by Scotland in Borthwick's first game in charge, England have rallied with hard-fought wins at home to Italy and away in Wales.

"We know we are rebuilding the team, and we know we have got a lot of work to do," Borthwick said.

"But I would say you can start to see some foundations in place.

"I said it would be a pretty basic plan at the start - and that is what it is - but we are just trying to get the foundations right, because if you get strong foundations you can grow and build on them."

Full squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Henry Slade, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson.

  • Comment posted by beardyweirdy, today at 11:56

    Clearly Smith didn’t have the expected impact in the 15 seconds he was on the pitch on Saturday…

    • Reply posted by MoonInUranus, today at 12:09

      MoonInUranus replied:
      It might be the headline but isn't the weirdest decision.

      Speaking as a Gloucester season ticket holder, why on earth May has been brought back is beyond me. He has not shown any form at all this season and isn't even the best English winger at Gloucester, let alone England.

  • Comment posted by woozlewins, today at 12:04

    Ford is a far better distributer than Farrell, and his kicking off the tee has been more accurate for several years now, so glad to see him in. Unfortunately, he's replacing the wrong player.
    Farrell as captain was such a boneheaded decision. If you want him in your squad, or even team, then fine (although I wouldn't), but don't tie your own hands and add pressure to all by making him undroppable.

    • Reply posted by baynham91, today at 12:07

      baynham91 replied:
      Word is that after the 6 nations Genge will take over captaincy. This feels like a transition period.

  • Comment posted by Thescribe, today at 12:04

    Marcus Smith just being treated in the same way as Danny Cipriani. England just can't accept picking a maverick type player, unless they absolutely have to. A narrow-minded, limited, backward looking decision, that lacks any vision or optimism whatsoever.

    • Reply posted by BRYAN, today at 12:10

      BRYAN replied:
      Agree when Danny was in his prime. Too risky to play and no balls to win in style. Anything different from current form

  • Comment posted by ALC, today at 12:04

    What an insult to Smith to bring him on at 79:45 and then drop him with farrell looking incredibly average before you consider his 6n kicking success of 40%.

    Look forward to seeing Smith's response at quins this weekend.

    • Reply posted by RH, today at 12:44

      RH replied:
      Yeah not good news for Exeter, I’m sure he will be chomping at the bit

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 11:53

    I don't know if Marcus Smith is the answer but one thing is for sure 'same old same old' isn't taking England forward.

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 12:21

      Phil replied:
      Ford is a great addition. He kicks well, reads a game well, is a natural leader and importantly has an eye for the opportunity. For me he offers more than both Farrell and Smith.

  • Comment posted by bobbychappy88, today at 11:55

    Couldn't possibly be for Farrell could it? Terrible decision tbh
    Farrell needs dropping and if you do replace him with Ford do not under any circumstances play him at 12

    • Reply posted by Hellhound, today at 12:50

      Hellhound replied:
      Playing Farrell at 12 is my fear with Ford joining the squad. Another backward step.

  • Comment posted by welshman1948, today at 12:03

    Farrell should not be selected

    • Reply posted by chris13, today at 12:15

      chris13 replied:
      Farrell offers nothing, with ball in hand he's poor with little to no imagination whatsoever. Even his strong point, his kicking has become poor. Only reason I can think SB doesn't pick Smith or Ford is their tackling, teams do target them.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 11:55

    Ugh. So the response to a dire Farrell game is to move him to 12 and bring Ford in at 10? Because there couldn't be any other option available, could there...

    • Reply posted by Chewywright, today at 12:23

      Chewywright replied:
      Who said that is the only option?

  • Comment posted by H, today at 11:52

    Absolute MADNESS. Smith is the only fly half capable of unlocking a French/Irish defence. Yes he has a lower floor, but his ceiling is incredible - far exceeds Ford and Farrel especially.

    Signals Borthwick wants damage limitations against these teams, rather than going for victories.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 13:17

      cb replied:
      Borthwick wants pragmatism & flare probably scares the life out of him. The sight of Smith on for 15secs v Wales and not booting the ball, running and potentially going through would have made Borthwicks blood boil, Smith is too off plan!
      We're getting South Africa lite from Borthwick, if you kickchase, you' re in luck, to the rest we're back to the club game especially at £150 a ticket.

  • Comment posted by Thescribe, today at 11:57

    Jesus, Mary and Joseph, the list of stupid, banal decisions just gets longer.

  • Comment posted by IMHO, today at 11:56

    Borthwick said he was picking on form. Bang goes that idea. We’ve got two fly halves who are either bang out of form or who haven’t played much. Definitely criminal and what about fans having a team they can believe in…

    • Reply posted by Display name, today at 12:06

      Display name replied:
      You could make excuses if it was a world class 10 coming in. But it's really not.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 11:56

    Ford looked very ordinary on the weekend. Didn't kick for Sale. Cannot understand why Smith isn't starting over Farrell anyway.

    • Reply posted by Display name, today at 12:05

      Display name replied:
      Ford was doing his best work as a coach at Sale. Now he is making them select their in form 10 in the centres. Much like England's situation with Ford and Farrell.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 11:55

    Nooooo! I don’t believe it. He must feel distraught, abandoned, mullered. What on earth is going on with English rugby?

    • Reply posted by Davie, today at 12:10

      Davie replied:
      *Welsh

  • Comment posted by bagginsbear, today at 12:04

    So months out from a World Cup, a talent that needs nurturing on the biggest stage is being sent back to his club🤔 I wouldn’t be surprised if Dean Richards gets a start at 8, after all he was a tigers player.

  • Comment posted by Frankenfurter, today at 11:54

    Really frustrating. We're seeing how well England have transformed their cricket by being brave and bold, attacking the opposition and freeing players up. This feels like the exact opposite unfortunately. Farrell is stale and uninspiring to those around him, Smith wants to free us up and play exciting rugby which is what we should be trying to create

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 12:03

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      At least you have an exciting and competitive cricket team, your football and rugby union sides are the complete opposite. World cups are merely a dream for both in recent, current and foreseeable future.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 12:01

    These next two games are the biggest games England have before the World Cup.
    If Farrell doesn't play well the noise around the selection is going to be deafening.

    • Reply posted by Sick Boy, today at 13:11

      Sick Boy replied:
      he might very well play well, but in his own very very limited way. He has two cracks at a world cup and i see nothing that makes me think he´ll go better in his third. England cannot win a world cup with Farrell in the team.
      Sadly we will have to write off this world cup and hope the clear out eddie should hace done after the last one takes place.

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 11:56

    SB and OF need to get Ben Stokes in to have a little team talk on what international sport is all about - just heard his post-match interview.
    Play to entertain, enjoy the game and you may just do a lot better chaps

    • Reply posted by HMMurdoch, today at 12:01

      HMMurdoch replied:
      Indeed, the mantra has been 'don't lose' for so long, everything else has been forgotten.

  • Comment posted by House of pain, today at 12:07

    Cheers to Borthwick and the RFU.

    From the rest of the world.

  • Comment posted by Jude , today at 11:51

    that is criminal.

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 12:00

    Wow, awful decision. Borthwick sticking with players with a Leicester connection. Who could have guessed?

    Borthwick's impact on this team has been pretty instantaneous. Sadly it's in making the side worse. A grinding win over Italy, and a terrible performance against an even more terrible Wales has only shown this.

    • Reply posted by Display name, today at 12:04

      Display name replied:
      Correct, it seems Farrell is loved by Borthwick because they were mates and Sarrys and anyone from Leicester with a past history gets in. Ford & Cole are past it.

