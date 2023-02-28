Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marcus Smith started for England against Scotland before being dropped to the bench for the following Six Nations games with Italy and Wales

Fly-half Marcus Smith has been left out of England's training squad before next week's Six Nations match against France, with George Ford returning.

Smith's omission from the 26-man group means he will return to Harlequins and indicates he will not be in the matchday squad to face France.

It also means a long-awaited return for Sale's Ford, who has not featured for England since March 2022.

England face France at Twickenham at 16:45 GMT on Saturday, 11 March.

"I felt the best thing for Marcus was to get some game time," said head coach Steve Borthwick.

"He has had very limited game time so I felt this was a step forward for him."

Smith started England's defeat by Scotland but was a sparsely-used replacement for the victories over Italy and Wales.

Meanwhile Ford only made his return for Sale this month after a long-standing Achilles injury, but his quick elevation over Smith shows how highly he is rated by Borthwick, with the fly-half a key part of Borthwick's Leicester set-up that won the Premiership title last year.

"We are blessed with some fantastic fly-halves in this country," Borthwick added.

"They all have different skillsets and different qualities, so that means it is a great position of strength for England.

"George is looking tremendously sharp and in great condition, and is clearly a very experienced player.

"That adds to the strength we have in that position. I am looking forward to seeing Marcus play this weekend, and when you add in Owen [Farrell] and Fin Smith - who I have been hugely impressed by.

"So it shows a position where we are blessed to have a number of top-quality players."

Elsewhere Max Malins, who has started all three matches in this year's Six Nations, is a doubt for the meeting with the defending champions because of an ankle injury.

Experienced wing Jonny May has been called up as a replacement for Malins, while Manu Tuilagi, who is suspended for the rest of the Championship, will also train with the squad.

After defeat by Scotland in Borthwick's first game in charge, England have rallied with hard-fought wins at home to Italy and away in Wales.

"We know we are rebuilding the team, and we know we have got a lot of work to do," Borthwick said.

"But I would say you can start to see some foundations in place.

"I said it would be a pretty basic plan at the start - and that is what it is - but we are just trying to get the foundations right, because if you get strong foundations you can grow and build on them."

Full squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Henry Slade, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson.