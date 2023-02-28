Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Johnny Williams made hi Wales debut against Georgia in November 2020

URC: Munster v Scarlets Venue: Musgrave Park, Cork Date: Friday, 3 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT

Wales backs Johnny Williams and Tom Rogers and back row Josh Macleod are back from injury ahead of Scarlets' trip to Cork to face Munster in the United Rugby Championship on Friday.

Centre Williams is over a calf injury suffered in October and wing or full-back Rogers has recovered from a hamstring injury.

Macleod is also back in contention after a knee problem.

The injuries meant all three have been unable to press for Wales places.

Since joining from Newcastle in 2020, Williams has won five Wales caps while Rogers, 24, made two Wales appearances under Wayne Pivac, against Canada and Argentina in July, 2021.

Macleod, 26, missed out on a Wales debut cap in the 2020 Six Nations under Pivac, forced out by a hamstring injury after being named in the squad to face Scotland that year.

He fought back to fitness and made his debut as Wales lost to Georgia in November, 2022 - the defeat that heralded the end of Pivac's reign and Warren Gatland's return as Wales boss.

Scarlets boss Dwayne Peel confirmed all three are now ready to return as they seek to continue an eight-match winning streak in all competitions.

However, the Llanelli-based team are two from the bottom of the URC table while Munster sit among the play-off spots in fifth.