Bristol captain Amber Reed is their top point-scorer so far this season in the Premier 15s

England centre Amber Reed is in the best shape she has ever been ahead of the Women's Six Nations, said Bristol head coach Dave Ward.

The 31-year-old has been capped 62 times by the Red Roses and won the World Cup with the team in 2014, as well as three Six Nations titles.

She was left out of the squad for last year's World Cup in New Zealand.

"She's probably in the best shape she's ever been in and she'll tell you that," Ward told BBC Radio Bristol.

"To bring that form into the Six Nations for her, I just want her to get the opportunity, like everyone does certainly at Bears.

"And when she does, we're all sure she's going to take it."

Bristol-born Reed has been at the club for 14 years and has captained her home side for the past six. They are currently fifth in the Premier 15s table.

She has scored 69 points so far this season, the second highest total of any player in the league.

"She's been really waiting for this opportunity, she's been fantastic all season," Ward told BBC Radio Bristol.

"Anyone who's come to watch us will know how good Amber Reed has been, and how good she's been before that and after that, and the way she's come into the cup squad and now the league squad.

"For us it's managing her and making sure she's ready to go and I think she's done that herself fantastically."

England regulars prop Sarah Bern and hooker Lark Davies are likely to be included in the Six Nations squad when the campaign begins on 25 March.

However, Ward said centre Phoebe Murray and prop Simi Pam could also be in with a chance of selection.

"Lark for us has been fantastic and Bern is in the team of the week every week now, she's kind of glued her picture in there so that's it for the rest of the season," Ward added.

"I think Phoebe Murray should be knocking on the door, I don't know if she's going to quite make the squad this time around and possibly even Simi Pam with the injuries they've got in the front row, so there's a few players that are really pushing that squad which is great."