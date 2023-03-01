Rory Best and Tommy Bowe played for the British & Irish Lions on the 2013 tour of Australia

Former British and Irish Lions players Rory Best and Tommy Bowe have backed a potential Women's Lions tour.

The Lions announced on Tuesday that a study into an inaugural women's tour had been positive.

"If you are going to be serious about growing the women's game, they need to have a point that is the pinnacle of rugby," said two-time Lion Best.

"The pinnacle of the UK and Ireland rugby is the Lions - there is no doubt about it."

The feasibility study looked at a range of aspects, including rugby, brand, commercial, financial, spectator, logistical and scheduling considerations.

The Lions will continue to look at the potential structure and timing of a tour before making any final decision.

Best, who toured in 2013 and 2017, said that any potential tour would be beneficial and help develop the grassroots of the women's game.

"To have a young girl starting out at five or six years thinking, 'well in years to come I could potentially wear that famous red jersey,' is needed, you should allow them to dream of this," the former Ireland captain added.

"You need to invest the money, but also invest in dreams as well, and that is how you grow the base."

Best added a caveat that a Women's Lions tour should only be implemented if done properly, citing the need for substantial and sustained investment.

"I think if we are going to be serious about the women's game, you've got to start financially investing. The Barbarians have a women's team, the Lions need to have one.

"That is what you have to do if you're going to be serious, or else don't be serious and stop kidding everyone."

Bowe meanwhile, who played for the Lions in their 2009 and 2013 tours, said he hoped that a women's Lions tour would allow players to share the incredible experiences he had.

"I think it is really exciting for the women's game going forward. We are seeing the push, the growth and the excitement around the women's game, so for them to think that they could go on a tour of the likes of New Zealand would be great," he said.

"Touring is so special. The Lions is the last real professional tour available and just the experience on and off the pitch is something that will last with me a lifetime.

"The fact that this feasibility study has come out and has been pretty positive, hopefully they can make it happen."