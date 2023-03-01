Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kieran Marmion has spent 11 years with Irish side Connacht, where he previously worked with Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam

Bristol have signed Ireland scrum-half Kieran Marmion for next season, with Andy Uren set to join Benetton Treviso.

Marmion, 31, has 28 caps for his country and has made 222 appearances for Connacht over 11 years.

He played under Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam at the Irish side, where they won the Pro 12 title in 2016.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Pat again," Marmion said in a club statement.

Bristol-born Uren requested an early release from his contract to join the Italian United Rugby Championship side at the end of this campaign.

"Once Andy Uren had requested an early release, we began the search for a possible replacement - someone with experience who would be the right fit for our team," Lam said.

"I'm really pleased to be able to bring in Kieran Marmion - an international scrum-half with vast experience who will bring huge value to us on and off the field."

Uren, 27, came through the Bears' academy, making the first of his 124 appearances when he was still a teenager. He has featured 18 times this season in all competitions.

"The opportunity in Treviso was something that I had to take for the next stage of my career. I've been at Bristol for a long time and I'm looking forward to broadening my rugby knowledge and life experience overseas," he said.