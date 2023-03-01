Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

France prop Mohamed Haouas will miss the remainder of the Six Nations after receiving a four-week ban for his red card in the win against Scotland.

Haouas tried to clear out scrum-half Ben White close to the French line with a head-on-head contact in the 10th minute at Stade de France on Sunday.

It was his second sending-off against Scotland in three years, after he punched Jamie Ritchie in 2020.

He will miss France's upcoming games with England and Wales.

During a hearing in front of an independent judicial committee, Haouas admitted he committed an act of foul play.

He has the right to appeal within three days of the issuing of the full written decision and will also miss Montpellier's league game with Perpignan and Heineken Champions Cup trip to Exeter.

Haouas was sent off four minutes after Scotland were reduced to 14 players when Grant Gilchrist was shown a red card for a high tackle to the head of Anthony Jelonch.