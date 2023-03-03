Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales and British and Irish Lions flanker Dan Lydiate joined Ospreys from French club Racing Metro in 2014

URC: Ospreys v Benetton Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 4 March Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C & via BBC iPlayer. Updates on BBC Radio Wales. Report and highlights BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 5 March from 18:30 GMT and later on demand .

British and Irish Lion Dan Lydiate will play his first game since November 2022 when Ospreys take on Benetton in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Flanker Lydiate, 35, has played no rugby since injuring his arm in Wales' autumn Test against Argentina.

Lock Rhys Davies and centre Kieran Williams, both released from the current Wales squad, also return.

Full-back Iestyn Hopkins and hooker Sam Parry complete five changes from the last month's 58-3 defeat at Munster.

Hopkins will make his first start in the Ospreys' 15 jersey replacing Max Nagy, while Parry comes into the front row in place of Elvis Taione.

Michael Collins makes way for Wales centre Williams.

Bradley Davies' place in the second row is taken by namesake Rhys who will be making his 50th Ospreys appearance, while Jack Regan is left out of the back row for the returning Lydiate.

Ospreys, who had won three league games in a row before their heavy defeat to Munster, are 13th in the URC table.

Their tally of 29 points is five fewer than 10th placed Benetton who have won seven and lost seven this season.

"Benetton are where they are in the table by no fluke, they play a very expansive game, similarly to Italy's national team," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"The game against Munster isn't where we set our standards, we'll be looking for a much better performance this week."

Ospreys: Iestyn Hopkins; Luke Morgan, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, Keelan Giles; Stephen Myler, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Nicky Smith (capt), Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Rhys Davies, Huw Sutton, Dan Lydiate, Ethan Roots, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Tom Cowan-Dickie, Garyn Phillips, Rhys Henry, James Fender, Harri Deaves, Matthew Aubrey, Jack Walsh, Michael Collins.

Benetton: Rhyno Smith; Ignacio Mendy, Joaquin Riera, Filippo Drago, Marcus Watson; Jacob Umaga, Dewaldt Duvenage (capt); Nahuel Tetaz, Bautista Bernasconi, Tiziano Pasquali, Marco Lazzaroni, Carl Wegner, Giovanni Pettinelli, Alessandro Izekor, Riccardo Favretto.

Replacements: Lapo Frangini, Cherif Traoré, Filippo Alongi, Henry Time-Stowers, Matteo Meggiato, Alessandro Garbisi, Giacomo Da Kings, Marco Zanon.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Mike English & Carwyn Williams (WRU)

TMO: Mark Patton (IRFU)