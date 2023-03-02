Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Chris Farrell has been capped 15 times by Ireland

Ireland centre Chris Farrell has left Munster to "pursue a new playing opportunity".

Farrell stepped away from Munster duty last September because of a legal case in France.

At the time Munster said the 29-year-old would not be involved with the club while "legal proceedings concerning his alleged involvement as a witness to an alleged crime in 2017, are ongoing".

Farrell, who joined the club in the summer of 2017, has 15 Ireland caps.

"We wish Chris and his family all the best with his move and thank him for everything he has done during his time with us," said Munster head coach Graham Rowntree.

Farrell scored nine tries for Munster in his 71 appearances after joining following a three-year stint at French club Grenoble.