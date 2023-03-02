Robbie Henshaw (left) took part in Ireland's open training session at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday

Robbie Henshaw believes he will be able to step straight back into the Grand Slam-chasing Ireland team for the Six Nations game in Scotland on 12 March.

Henshaw has been out since November with hamstring and wrist injuries but has returned to the Ireland squad for the two remaining Six Nations games.

"Looking from history and past experience, if I am called upon I'll be ready," said the 29-year-old centre.

Garry Ringrose is also expected to be available for the Murrayfield game.

Ringrose, 28, was a late withdrawal from last weekend's win over Italy in Rome which meant that Bundee Aki switched from the number 12 jersey to the outside centre role, with Stuart McCloskey called back into the team after having started in Ireland's opening victories over Wales and France.

Ireland expect Garry Ringrose (left) to have recovered from his calf issue which could mean lining up alongside Henshaw at centre against the Scots

The influential Ringrose did not take part in Ireland's training session at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday - which was open to the public - but forwards coach Paul O'Connell expects him to have recovered from his calf issue.

"Garry didn't train today but from what we believe, he's going to be fit," said O'Connell.

"He nearly played last week but pulled out on Friday morning with his calf. He's very important.

"Everybody talks about doing their role and doing it well and some people are able to do their own role really well and help others do their role really well also. Garry is one of those guys."

With Henshaw confident about his readiness for Murrayfield, Ireland coach Andy Farrell looks set to have the option of returning to the centre pairing which has been predominantly first-choice during his reign.

"I have done it in the past where I've come back from a long-term injury and had to step up," added Henshaw.

"All I can do is come into camp next week and see what happens. Put my head down, train well please God and see what happens."

'All in all, it's really positive' - Henshaw

Henshaw trained with Leinster on Monday before linking up with the Ireland squad.

"There was chats to go into Leinster at the start of the week and then see how Monday went," he added.

"I did a pitch session then and there was a few changes throughout the day and then I was called in here (with Ireland) to train.

"All in all, it's really positive because I've got three really good sessions under my belt throughout the week and then I'll be able to train again on the weekend so it's looking positive for the next few weeks."

Like Ringrose, wing James Lowe, McCloskey and prop Cian Healy didn't train on Thursday but O'Connell said their absence from the session was precautionary.

Lowe and McCloskey reported calf soreness after the game in Rome with Healy, who didn't feature in Italy after his recall to the squad following injury, also said to have a minor soft tissue ailment.

Skipper Johnny Sexton, who missed the game in Rome with a groin strain, trained on Thursday as did prop Tadhg Furlong and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, who have returned to fitness after playing no part so far in the championship.