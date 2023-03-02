Centre Jack Dixon has played 168 games for Dragons after making his debut aged 16

Dragons centre Jack Dixon has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury against Leinster.

Dixon, 28, had spoken before the game about player uncertainty over new deals as he was out of contract at the end of the season.

The centre picked up the injury in Dublin and will not return until the 2023-24 campaign after surgery.

Dragons confirmed Dixon has been offered a verbal contract.

"He had an operation last Friday so Jack's season will be over," said Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan

"That's part of the game.

"He spoke really emotionally in his last press conference, but when you watch him play, he did not back down from anything, which says a lot about him and what the region and shirt means to him.

"He has been offered a verbal contract so, as soon as we can get the paper work to Jack and his agent, he will have the exact same offer he was given two months ago."