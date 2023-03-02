Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Willis Halaholo has played 10 internationals for Wales

Cardiff centre Willis Halaholo has suffered another injury blow which could rule him out for the rest of 2022-23.

Halaholo, 32, has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in October 2022 against Stormers.

Now he has suffered an Achilles problem in training with Cardiff awaiting details of the extent of the injury.

It will be worrying for Halaholo, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young said "It's a bit early to give confirmation, but it does look like it's another Achilles injury really, which, if that's the case would put him out for a while.

"But certainly he's not available for this week when we were hoping he was going to be."

Young added: "Hopefully it isn't as bad as it looks, but if it is an Achilles injury... there's only a couple of months left of the season anyway so that would be his season done.

"And you've got to feel for him because he's had a nasty injury with his hamstring and so on and he's worked his socks off to get back."

Cardiff chief executive Richard Holland says they are trying to "unlock" funds to help form a squad for 2023-24 as Wales' regions - and their players - deal with contracting budgets.

Some players at the Arms Park who earn up to £250,000 have reportedly been offered deals of £30,000 to stay on beyond the end of the current campaign.

Meanwhile their Wales backs Liam Williams and Josh Adams are the subject of interest from foreign teams.