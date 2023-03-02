Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe made his debut for Wales in 2015

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe could return for Ospreys in time for the Heineken Champions Cup last-16 match against Saracens in April.

Anscombe, 31, suffered a serious shoulder injury playing for Wales against Australia last November.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth believes Anscombe could return against Dragons for the derby in the United Rugby Championship on 25 March.

Booth's side travel to face Saracens eight days later on Sunday, 2 April.

"We are hoping he can play a part against Saracens or the Dragons," said Booth

"He's making good progress. He's been on the pitch this week for the first time."

Booth also says Dewi Lake is not far off full fitness after the Wales hooker suffered a knee injury against Leicester in January, which has so far ruled him out of Wales' Six Nations campaign.

"Both Gareth and Dewi Lake are ahead of schedule," said Booth.

When asked if Lake will return before the end of the Six Nations, Booth added: "He's still on course for that which is good.

"Dan Lydiate is back, Sam Parry is back, Steve Myler came back the week before with Owen Watkin, so we're getting a little bit back which is nice.

"It will improve our competitiveness in training and with what we can select.

"The last few weeks are probably the most difficult for long-term injuries because of how you react to the intensity and volume of training.

"So it's a balancing act, but we've got a good track record."