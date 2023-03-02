Close menu

Welsh rugby crisis: Regions braced to lose star names amid budget cuts

By Matt LloydBBC Sport Wales

Wales' regions are braced to lose many of their biggest stars due to drastic cost-cutting measures.

Cardiff head coach Dai Young admitted the club cannot match the offers being made from elsewhere with Liam Williams, Josh Adams and Jarrod Evans targeted.

Dragons are hoping Ross Moriarty stays despite a lucrative offer from France.

Ospreys said a player has already signalled he will quit, with a regional finance deal still to be agreed with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

On a sobering day for Welsh rugby, in which three of the four regions held press conferences, it was left to their head coaches to spell out the impact of the expected budget cuts.

WRU chief executive Nigel Walker said on Monday, 27 February that an agreement would be in place in a "matter of days" a deal has not been signed.

So while regions have offered verbal contracts, players' futures remain uncertain while talks go on at the game's Professional Rugby Board (PRB) level.

'I expect us to lose players' - Young

Cardiff's annual budget is set to be cut by £2m, from £7.2 to £5.2, which will have a major impact on the squad.

There are reports Cardiff players on wages up to £250,000 have been offered new deals as low as £30,000 a year and chief executive Richard Holland says they are trying to "unlock" funds to form a squad for 2023-24.

"I expect us to lose a number of players, that's the market," said Young.

"There are a lot of standout players, those recognised as leading players for us, who have very competitive offers on the table from other clubs.

"They're around the type of figures they are currently on, but we simply can't match those offers for them to stay.

"A number of those players would prefer to stay, but we can't be competitive."

Williams is weighing up offers from France and Japan, Lyon are chasing wing Adams, while Harlequins are reportedly on the brink of signing fly-half Evans.

Young added: "There are ongoing discussions between our board and the PRB about increasing the funding, but right now we can't put competitive offers on the table."

One issue is those players are under national squad contracts.

Previously the WRU paid 80% of such contracts, but the regions look set to be handed the responsibility for paying the full wages, rather than 20% under the current agreement.

"There is a contribution coming our way for those national players, but only for one season, not beyond that," added Young.

"These were players that were valued by the WRU, who decided their salaries. Regions put their hand up if they were interested in that player, but based on paying 20%. That's very different to the full amount."

'I've already lost a player' - Booth

That could have a huge impact on Ospreys who have the most Wales internationals within their squad.

Director of rugby Toby Booth confirmed verbal offers have been made, but admitted the quality of his squad may be compromised.

"There are going to be some departures for sure," said Booth

"Some of those have been forced upon us and some by choice because it's taken too long.

"I've already lost one player, who I won't name, who would've been nice to keep, but they have got an option and they've gone elsewhere. That's an unfortunate casualty of this scenario."

Wales prop Nicky Smith has been strongly linked with a move to England.

"The ratio of depth to quality is going to be a difficult thing to manage. We've got a priority surrounding some of our young and emerging players," added Booth.

"We've certainly made some progress and we are in a better position this week than last week, but there's still plenty to get done."

'No-one else in Wales does what Moriarty does'

The east Wales region has offered 12 players verbal contracts.

Among those is British and Irish Lions back-row Moriarty, who has been linked with Bayonne.

"He's got a decision to make. We want to be in a position to offer him a formal contract, not just a verbal one, but he has to decide what's best for him," said head coach Dai Flanagan.

"I'd like to think he's enjoying it here and he's been superb for us.

"Missing out for Wales could impact his thoughts, but Ross will harbour thoughts that he should be in the squad. No-one else in Wales does what he does. He's one of the best ball-carriers in Europe.

"He's still only 28 and has lots more rugby in him."

Another to be offered a verbal contract is centre Jack Dixon, despite being ruled out for the rest of the season following ankle surgery last week.

"We're in exactly the same position as before. Hopefully players appreciate the honestly and I think there's more harmony around [and] that things will be sorted," said Flanagan.

"We've been smart with our business, but no-one who has been offered a verbal contract has said no."

Dragons have already lost one of their leading players, with Wales lock Will Rowlands destined for Racing 92 in the French Top 14.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said earlier in the week they are making formal contract offers as an agreement inches nearer, but he accepted players will leave the west Wales team.

Comments

Join the conversation

33 comments

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 20:17

    Need to go to two full time teams and one development team. Only enough player base for 2 competitive teams with a development team for promising new comers, with more support for the premiership teams to raise the standard and reduce the gap in ability to the regional level. Mismanagement by all involved in this has brought us to the point of no return and major change is needed

  • Comment posted by painterman, today at 20:15

    the future of welsh rugby is lots of local clubs and only one region lets call it WALES

  • Comment posted by oldfatprop, today at 20:11

    Hold on Cardiff salary cap being reduced to,£5 million that’s what the Prem is now,so how can they pay more.

    • Reply posted by jacob, today at 20:19

      jacob replied:
      Not salary cap, annual budget. Players, staff, stadium... Everything

  • Comment posted by Red Card, today at 20:10

    It is my opinion that most agree the WRU needs urgent reform. Let's hope the clubs, who are the life blood of the game, put our cherished game of Rugby first, and vote for the changes needed, and not put their own interests first, like Aberavon RFC seems to be doing.

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 20:01

    English fan in peace. So sad that since 1995 when the game went pro that you and us are in this mess. Wasps and Worcester.

    Lets hope that some common sense and proper business acumen prevail and the game can finally move on.

    I think the saddest part is for the players. We're all human beings with feelings and bills to pay, I hope they realise how much their actions on the pitch inspire us all.

  • Comment posted by Lee , today at 20:01

    Poor league & too many ordinary players on massive wages. Low crowds & hard to get Sponsers to commit long term. British league the best way forward. Hopefully then we'd have competitive rugby on weekly basis.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 19:56

    Twenty-five caps rule will have to go.

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 19:54

    So funny what is happening to Welsh rugby 😂

  • Comment posted by ogre, today at 19:53

    You have to hope that in the medium term the top players will get more competitive playing outside Wales whilst it also gives the younger players more opportunity at home - but in the short term it's going to be brutal.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 19:51

    https://twitter.com/10Mattgray/status/1631358305862926338

    Guy says this is restraint of trade & sharp
    Practice.

    Should a Union be employing such tactics to members it’s supposed to be looking after, fostering, supporting instead of unethically taking advantage of its members.

    This needs some sort of inquiry.

  • Comment posted by slotsyboy, today at 19:43

    Mmmnnnn. 'Losing star names'? Eminently unmissable group tbh

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 19:43

    https://twitter.com/HuwGJones310/status/1631355304112709642?cxt=HHwWlICzwa_A3qMtAAAA

    Ex CEO Sports Wales makes some good points here

  • Comment posted by EHUM90, today at 19:41

    Deep reform of the WRU is needed ASAP

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 19:40

    https://twitter.com/_AlexBywater/status/1631351309956702215?cxt=HHwWjoCz3fDX3KMtAAAA

    Alex Bywater explaining just how 1 sided this deal awful is and how the WRU have bullied an immoral deal that takes advantage of the pro teams.

  • Comment posted by ForgottenHowToLose, today at 19:39

    Please don't send your players to England, we don't want the standard dropping in the premiership.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 19:37

    Woeful financial mismanagement from the WRU.

    Also deal is astonishingly bad, & immoral.

    We really need a regulating body in Wales - this bullying & abusive advantage taking relationship is an awful look 4 Welsh Rugby after the sexism, misogyny, racism, bullying allegations.

    Somebody should really be looking into the abusive relationship & bullying allegations that have been made by pro teams

  • Comment posted by Bomber, today at 19:34

    There'll be a mass exodus of fans, never mind players. The bullies at the WRU have won, and the players should have gone on strike last week. We are staring into the abyss. No big names at the regions means no heroes for the youngsters to look up to. All on a downward spiral now.

  • Comment posted by GLLP, today at 19:34

    A verbal contract, as far as I'm concerned is a lie. If anyone offered me a verbal contract for that kind of money instead of a written contract, I would walk.

    Any why is the wru backtracking on its commitment to keep top players in Wales by paying 80 % of their salary? They can't make it incumbent on regional sides to pay that money after just one season! That's just unprofessional.

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 19:28

    The WRU is not poor - it is an organisation with nearly 100m turnover. Yes there has to be common sense applied in respect of wages but while we face seeing a host of top names potentially leaving our pro-teams one solution is to use 'semi-pro' players from the welsh league! Ridiculous - below Regional level the game has to be amateur. Audit where the money is going WRU - entirely avoidable

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 19:32

      Steve replied:
      You’re spot on.

      They prioritise spending money on what they want to spend it on.

      Giving themselves a 5% pay increase.

      They came out of covid ok, after putting a £20m loan onto the pro teams whilst at the same time using for the pro teams players to win the 6N.

      Waste huge amounts of money due to poor decisions & culture!

      We need an external audit!

  • Comment posted by CornwallScot, today at 19:26

    No different than in England - Exeter Chiefs have had to let the majority of their best players go to afford the few left.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 19:33

      Steve replied:
      They can still afford to sign Welsh players though, that’s how badly the WRU have run things.

