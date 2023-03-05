Premiership: Newcastle Falcons 19-34 London Irish - Exiles boost play-off hopes
|Gallagher Premiership
|Newcastle (14) 19
|Tries: Dalton, Blamire, Fearns Cons: Connon 2
|London Irish (19) 34
|Tries: Basham, Pearson, Fischetti, Cornish, Hassell-Collins Cons: Jackson 3 Pen: Jackson
London Irish boosted their Premiership play-off hopes and moved up to fifth as they won 34-19 at Newcastle.
Irish raced 19-0 ahead through Josh Basham, Tom Pearson and Danilo Fischetti, but Matt Dalton and Jamie Blamire scores cut the lead to 19-14.
Carl Fearns levelled the scores from a catch and drive soon after the break.
However, Matt Cornish and Ollie Hassell-Collins soon took Irish clear again and Paddy Jackson's late penalty sealed a fourth league win in five.
Newcastle: Tait; Radwan, Moroni, Orlando, Carreras; Connon, Young (c); Brocklebank, Blamire, Davison, Dalton, De Chaves, Rubiolo, Chick, Fearns.
Replacements: Fletcher, Mulipola, Tampin, Lockwood, Marshall, Stuart, Schoeman, Lucock.
London Irish: Loader; Cinti, Joseph, Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, White; Fischetti, Creevy, Hoskins, Ratuniyarawa, Simmons (c), Basham, Pearson, Cunningham-South.
Replacements: Cornish, Gigena, Chawatama, Caulfield, Rogerson, O'Sullivan, Morisi, Stokes.
Referee: Christophe Ridley.