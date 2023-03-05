Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Hassell-Collins gave Irish breathing space with his 10th Premiership try of the season

Gallagher Premiership Newcastle (14) 19 Tries: Dalton, Blamire, Fearns Cons: Connon 2 London Irish (19) 34 Tries: Basham, Pearson, Fischetti, Cornish, Hassell-Collins Cons: Jackson 3 Pen: Jackson

London Irish boosted their Premiership play-off hopes and moved up to fifth as they won 34-19 at Newcastle.

Irish raced 19-0 ahead through Josh Basham, Tom Pearson and Danilo Fischetti, but Matt Dalton and Jamie Blamire scores cut the lead to 19-14.

Carl Fearns levelled the scores from a catch and drive soon after the break.

However, Matt Cornish and Ollie Hassell-Collins soon took Irish clear again and Paddy Jackson's late penalty sealed a fourth league win in five.

More to follow.

Newcastle: Tait; Radwan, Moroni, Orlando, Carreras; Connon, Young (c); Brocklebank, Blamire, Davison, Dalton, De Chaves, Rubiolo, Chick, Fearns.

Replacements: Fletcher, Mulipola, Tampin, Lockwood, Marshall, Stuart, Schoeman, Lucock.

London Irish: Loader; Cinti, Joseph, Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, White; Fischetti, Creevy, Hoskins, Ratuniyarawa, Simmons (c), Basham, Pearson, Cunningham-South.

Replacements: Cornish, Gigena, Chawatama, Caulfield, Rogerson, O'Sullivan, Morisi, Stokes.

Referee: Christophe Ridley.