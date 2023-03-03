Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

United Rugby Championship: Munster v Cardiff Munster (35) 49 Tries: Campbell, Nash 2, Daly 2, Patterson, Coombes Cons: Carbery 6 Crowley Scarlets (7) 42 Tries: Roberts, Fifita, Kalamafoni, Lousi, Davies, Rogers Cons: Costelow 6

Munster and Scarlets produced a try-feast as the hosts maintained their United Rugby Championship challenge.

Tries from Patrick Campbell, Calvin Nash, Paddy Patterson and a Shane Daly double put Munster 35-7 up at half-time.

Scarlets scored 28 points in an impressive second-half showing to take two points in a troubled week.

Munster fans also saw the long-awaited return of South African international RG Snyman.

Munster hosted Scarlets in front of a sold out Musgrave Park crowd, a ground where they have not lost since November 2019. Scarlets hoped their recent 2023 form could overturn this record after four wins on the bounce in the competition.

That form has been a sparse positive amongst the tumultuous off-field events in Welsh rugby, with all four of the nation's regions wondering who will leave or stay amid budget-cuts.

The lucky Cork omen, sadly for Scarlets, appeared to be in the air early on with Campbell finishing off a try after a great one-handed offload from Antoine Frisch.

The lead was quickly doubled when scrum-half Patterson combined brilliantly with winger Nash, who ran a clever line to go under the posts untouched.

Nash soon turned provider for fellow wing Daly to add a further blow to the Welsh region.

Rampant Munster soon grabbed the bonus-point inside half an hour when the diminutive Patterson, who continues to impress in the absence of Ireland international duo Craig Casey and Conor Murray, sharply picked up a loose ball to step the final defender.

Despite hope being restored for Scarlets through a Joe Roberts try, the belief was sharply shattered as Daly sliced through soft defending, for his second try of the evening, as the Welsh rugby woes continued.

Wales centre Johnny Williams, however, provided a bright spark for Scarlets, albeit off the bench in the opening period.

He took over from full-back Johnny McNicholl, who departed with what Peel described as "a nasty knee injury" that will be fully assessed in the coming days.

The second-half was much more positive for the Welsh region with Tonga internationals Vaea Fifiia and Sione Kalamafoni scoring tries either side of a vintage close-range Gavin Coombes score.

The comeback gathered more pace as Sam Lousi grabbed a try. However, Munster ended the doubt when replacement Jack Crowley showed his offloading skills to find Daly who sent Nash over for his second score.

The loudest roar of the night came for the return of Snyman who replaced Jean Klyen midway through the second-half to return after rupturing his ACL in October 2021 against Scarlets.

Davies and Tom Rogers added Scarlet's fifth and sixth try of the evening to grab a further point to take back to Llanelli.

Munster: Campbell; Nash, Frisch, Fekitoa, Daly; Carbery, Patterson; Wycherley, Barron, Salanoa, Kleyn, Wycherley, O'Donoghue (capt), Hodnett, Coombes.

Replacements: Scannell, Donnelly, Knox, Snyman, Kendellen, Coughlan, Crowley, O'Sullivan.

Scarlets: McNicholl; Rogers, Roberts, Nicholas, Evans; Costelow, Blacker; Mathias, Evans, Wainwright, Fifita, Lousi, Macleod (capt), Davis, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Davies, Thomas, Sebastian, Jones, Tuipulotu, Davies, Jones, Williams.

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistant referees: Andrew Cole & Sam Holt (IRFU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)