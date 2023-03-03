Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Acting Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Nigel Walker took over the role in January 2023 after the resignation of Steve Phillips

Nigel Walker hopes there will be no "flood" of Wales internationals leaving the regions in the face of budget cuts.

Regional coaches have said they will not be able to keep star players with salaries being reduced and each side's budget being cut to £5.2m for the 2023-24 season.

But Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) acting chief executive Walker is hopeful there will be no raft of exits.

"We've managed to control it to a trickle," he said.

"We would hope there's not going to be a flood of players going abroad."

Each region's budget will eventually fall to £4.5m for the 2024-25 season and, as well as the financial issues, the change in the 60-cap rule could also increase the likelihood of players leaving Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets.

Players who left Wales were previously deemed ineligible for Test selection unless they had 60 caps or more, but that figure has been reduced to 25.

"There is a possibility some players will leave Wales - it's a complicated ecosystem," said Walker.

"We want as many Welsh internationals playing in Wales as possible but it also has to be sustainable and affordable, and that's the equation we are trying to battle through.

"Welsh players plying their trade in other countries has always happened.

"It is inevitable if you are trying to cut costs some players will decide they can get a better offer by playing abroad."

Can players be blocked from leaving?

Liam Williams and Josh Adams were both part of the Wales side who defeated South Africa in Bloemfontein in July 2022

Liam Williams and Josh Adams are two British and Irish Lions Test players who are considering leaving Cardiff, with interest from France and Japan.

The duo are currently under contract until at least June 2024 and under new regulations would require the permission of the WRU as well as Cardiff to leave Wales early.

Walker defended the ability of the governing body to block any early transfers.

"Anybody who is in contract and is a player of national interest who has got a contract through until June 2024, if they wanted to get out of that contract it would be a conversation between a player or a player's agent, the region and the WRU," said Walker.

"We will just be honest, open and transparent about the position. We want as many Welsh international players staying in Wales as possible and that is the aim but not at all costs.

"There will be some cases where it will be in the player's best interest and might even be in the national interest, we will have that conversation."

The finances for Williams and Adams' contracts currently fall under the old funding system.

Under that model, the WRU pay 80% of the salary of a Wales national squad 38 (NS38) player - one of those regarded as one of Welsh rugby's elite players - with the region he plays for picking up the remaining 20%.

In future, the regions will have to honour the contracts of the NS38 players, although there will be some contribution from the WRU next season.

"The old NS38 system no longer exists, we have moved to a different system," explained Walker.

"So the allocation is not 80% WRU and 20% region. All the money has been allocated to the region and they spend it as they see fit.

"We have some existing contracts, the majority of which go through to June 2024.

"We made a decision at Rugby Management Board (RMB) and Professional Rugby Board level (PRB) to honour all existing contracts.

"That was an option to cut back on those contracts, we didn't think that was the thing to do, which is why the 2023-24 season is such a problem.

"You have got the squad values coming down and contracts still to honour."

Cardiff concerns

The financial situation for 2023-24 has proved especially challenging at Cardiff, with their annual budget set to be cut by £2m.

There are reports Cardiff players on salaries of up to £250,000 have been offered new deals worth £30,000 a year, and chief executive Richard Holland says they are trying to unlock funds to form a squad for 2023-24.

"We know that position is more acute at Cardiff than anywhere else and I am consulting with Cardiff to see what we can do to try and ease the difficulty they have got," said Walker.

"I have spoken with colleagues at Ospreys, Scarlets and Dragons and the problems are nowhere near as acute there.

"Cardiff have got 23 players who are in contract and a large part of their budget is taken up with those players.

"We are talking about it and we will find a solution because we have to. We are talking to see if we can alleviate the pressure being felt.

"There is always a finite pot of funding but sometimes you can tinker with phasing and that's a possibility here."

New contracts and fresh financial deal

'Regions have to be the priority' - Scrum V pundits want more reform

Welsh players expressed frustration that no formal deals have been offered for next season, with more than 70 players out of contract in June.

The process of players being offered contracts was supposed to be completed by the end of this week.

Walker accepts that deadline might not be met but insists the situation will be resolved imminently.

"In the talks I have had just this morning, those detailed conversations have taken place [between regions and players] and those contracts will be put in front of them (the players)," added Walker.

"There are still some bits and pieces in conversation with the WRPA and others.

"The actual contract itself is still being finalised but we would expect those to be put in front of players in the coming days."

Players' futures have remained uncertain because a long-term agreement financial deal between the WRU and four Welsh regions has not been officially signed.

Walker said on Monday, 27 February that agreement would be in finalised in a "matter of days".

"It is fairly close," Walker said on Friday.

"We have made considerable progress. I don't want to put a date on it but I would imagine it will be signed in the not-too-distant future.

"We have made enormous progress and regions and the PRB are working very closely to make sure we get this deal over the line."