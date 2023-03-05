Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds coach Tom Williams says his side's impressive 71-14 win over Caldy was reward for their good preparation.

Reds ran in 11 tries for their biggest win of the season as they consolidated second place in the Championship - just a point behind leaders Ealing.

The victory also surpassed Jersey's biggest-ever score in a Championship fixture by five points.

"We're really happy, there's a few fundamental things we've worked on in the week," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've come off a week off and we're really pleased with the scoreline and we're pleased with the performance first and foremost."

Steve Longwell's second-minute try set the the tone for the islanders, who were reduced to 13 men after two yellow cards soon after as they conceded a penalty try.

But scores by James Mitchell, Tomi Lewis, Eoghan Clarke, James Dun and Alex McHenry saw them lead 40-14 at half-time.

The Reds did not relent after the break as McHenry scored two more tries while Ben Woollett, James Hadfield and Toby Venner - who was making his league debut - also crossed to compete the rout.

"The forwards went to work to work today and got the driving maul going and the backs scored some good tries as well," added backs coach Williams.

"There were tries from defence and tries from attack as well. It's a good team performance and we're chuffed with many parts."