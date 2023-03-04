Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Liv McGoverne thinks there is more to come from Exeter

Exeter Chiefs stayed top of the Premier 15s table by one point following a 54-25 victory at Harlequins.

Gloucester-Hartpury scored 10 tries as they thrashed Darlington 60-0 to move into top spot prior to Exeter's game.

Connie Powell and Mia Venner both scored two tries in the bonus-point win for Gloucester-Hartpury.

The Chiefs, who had their lead reduced to 21-18 at one point by Harlequins, then responded with a 12th consecutive bonus-point victory.

"We're a very connected team," said Exeter's Liv McGoverne. "We all work hard and we've got a great coaching team behind us.

"We are just getting better and better each game.

"It's unreal and I think we haven't reached our potential yet so it's very exciting going forward."

Saracens, who are third, scored 10 tries - with Jessica Breach getting four of them - as they earned a convincing 62-7 win against Sale Sharks.

Grace Compton scored three of the nine tries for Bristol Bears as they beat Loughborough Lightning 57-22.