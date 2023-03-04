Premier 15s: Exeter beat Harlequins to stay top, Gloucester-Hartpury thrash Darlington
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Exeter Chiefs stayed top of the Premier 15s table by one point following a 54-25 victory at Harlequins.
Gloucester-Hartpury scored 10 tries as they thrashed Darlington 60-0 to move into top spot prior to Exeter's game.
Connie Powell and Mia Venner both scored two tries in the bonus-point win for Gloucester-Hartpury.
The Chiefs, who had their lead reduced to 21-18 at one point by Harlequins, then responded with a 12th consecutive bonus-point victory.
"We're a very connected team," said Exeter's Liv McGoverne. "We all work hard and we've got a great coaching team behind us.
"We are just getting better and better each game.
"It's unreal and I think we haven't reached our potential yet so it's very exciting going forward."
Saracens, who are third, scored 10 tries - with Jessica Breach getting four of them - as they earned a convincing 62-7 win against Sale Sharks.
Grace Compton scored three of the nine tries for Bristol Bears as they beat Loughborough Lightning 57-22.
