Welsh club rugby results

4-5 March, 2023

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results 4-5 March, 2023

Men's National Leagues

Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

Division2 East

Caldicot 12 - 40 Blackwood

Croesyceiliog 48 - 5 Oakdale

Cwmbran 12 - 27 Abergaenny

Newport HSOB 50 - 10 Pill Harriers

Ynysddu 14 - 23 Talywain

Division 2 East Central

Abercwmboi 24 - 30 Aberdare

Abercynon 26 - 7 Treharris

Caerphilly 31 - 28 Llanishen

Cilfynydd 0 - 25 Llantwit Fardre

Gilfach Goch 5 - 26 Cowbridge

Llantrisant 21 - 28 Taffs Well

Division2 North

Mold 35 - 22 Newtown

Rhyl & District 29 - 20 Nant Conwy II

Shotton Steel P - P Colwyn Bay

Welshpool 30 - 29 Bangor

Wrexham P - P Abergele

Division2 West Central

Builth Wells P - P Pyle

Maesteg Celtic 18 - 38 Morriston

Porthcawl 60 - 14 Bridgend Sports

Resolen 17 - 20 Pencoed

Division2 West

Burry Port 22 - 0 Tycroes

Carmarthen Athletic 26 - 29 Mumbles

Nantgaredig 20 - 0 Fishguard

Pontarddulais 48 - 17 Milford Haen

Pontyberem 18 - 62 Loughor

Tenby United 23 - 17 Kidwelly

Division 3 East

Abertillery B G 28 - 20 Abertysswg

Blaina 29 - 7 RTB Ebbw ale

Garndiffaith 27 - 27 Rhymney

Machen 11 - 30 Abercarn

Tredegar Ironsides 0 - 22 Llanhilleth

Division3 East Central

Canton 25 - 22 Pontyclun

CR Cymry Caerdydd 37 - 17 Penygraig

Llanharan 55 - 20 Cardiff Quins

Penarth 10 - 23 St Albans

Pentyrch 39 - 12 Old Illtydians

Tylorstown 23 - 24 Fairwater

Division 3 North East

Dinbych II 19 - 26 Rhosllanerchrugog

Flint P - P COBRA II

Llanidloes 27 - 20 Mold II

Wrexham II 24 - 18 Bro Gwernant

Division 3 North West

Bethesda II P - P Bro Ffestiniog

Holyhead P - P Rhyl & District II

Llandudno II P - P Caernarfon II

Llangefni II 20 - 23 Menai Bridge

Porthmadog 0 - 29 Pwllheli II

Divsion 3 West Central

Aberaon Green Stars 16 - 17 ardre

Abercrae 75 - 0 Cwmllynfell

Baglan 51 - 24 Tonmawr

Cwmafan 22 - 13 Cwmgors

Nantymoel 5 - 24 Swansea Uplands

Taibach 16 - 26 Bryncoch

Division 3 West A

Cardigan 15 - 18 Aberaeron

Haerfordwest 32 - 7 Neyland

Lampeter Town 20 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins

Llangwm 14 - 25 St Daids

Llanybydder P - P Laugharne

St Clears 95 - 0 Tregaron

Division 3 West B

Bynea 26 - 33 Betws

Llandybie 7 - 26 Furnace United

Llangadog 21 - 26 Trimsaran

New Dock Stars 20 - 19 Tumble

Penygroes 23 - 20 Llandeilo

Division 4 East

Bedwellty 0 - 20 Fleur De Lys

Blackwood Stars 10 - 29 Whitehead

Chepstow 20 - 0 Hafodyrynys

New Panteg 34 - 12 New Tredegar

St Julians HSOB 16 - 57 Nantyglo

Division 4 East Central

Llandaff 61 - 10 Old Penarthians

Llantwit Major 24 - 10 Gwernyfed

Treherbert 30 - 31 Tonyrefail

Wattstown 52 - 24 Caerau Ely

Ynysowen 19 - 20 Cefn Coed

Division 4 West Central

Alltwen P - P Bryncethin

Cefn Cribwr 77 - 14 Glyncorrwg

Maesteg 25 - 20 Crynant

Neath Athletic 52 - 15 Briton Ferry

Penlan 0 - 63 Glais

Division 5 East

Brynithel P - P Pontllanfraith

Crickhowell 13 - 22 Bettws

Crumlin P - P Beaufort

Division 5 East Central

Brackla 0 - 3 Pontycymmer

Cardiff Internationals 21 - 17 Llandrindod Wells

Cardiff Saracens 32 - 17 Tref y Clawdd

Ferndale 20 - 0 Ogmore ale

Sully Sports 19 - 21 Whitchurch

Division 5 West Central

Banwen 7 - 16 Seen Sisters

Cwmgwrach 25 - 27 Pontyates

Cwmtwrch 18 - 21 Pontardawe

Rhigos 52 - 17 Penybanc

South Gower P - P Pantyffynnon

Tonna 46 - 29 Fall Bay

Division 6 East

Cwmcarn United 46 - 12 Magor

Girling 26 - 25 Old Tyleryan

Hartridge 17 - 41 Forgeside

Trefil 12 - 22 West Mon

WRU National Youth competitions

WRU Cup quarter finals

Carmarthen Quins 22 - 20 Machen

Gorseinon 19 - 17 Narberth

Tondu 39 - 5 Bethesda

WRU Plate quarter finals

Bargoed 28 - 19 Crymych

Bonymaen 12 - 17 Ammanford

Burry Port 62 - 20 Porthcawl

Llantrisant 13 - 15 Builth Wells

WRU Bowl quarter finals

Bryncoch 27 - 20 Nantyffyllon

Caerphilly 31 - 17 Glynneath

Dolgellau 11 - 15 Llangwm

Sunday, March 5

Women's games

WRU Cupsemi finals

Llandaff North w/o v Caernarfon

Nelson 16 - 39 Pontyclun

WRU Plate semi finals

Lampeter Town 10 - 36 Whitland

Seven Sisters 6 - 10 Burry Port

WRU Bowl semi finals

Abergele 7 - 36 CRC Caerdydd

Blackwood 22 - 46 Haverfordwest

Admiral National Leagues

Premier Division

COBRA P - P Bonymaen

Championship

Pencoed P - P Ynysddu

East Wales

Blackwood 10 - 13 Dowlais - abandoned 60 mins - injury

Old Penarthians P - P Taffs Well

Whitchurch P - P CR Cymry Caerdydd

West Wales

Morriston P - P Haverfordwest

Tumble P - P Tondu

West Swansea Hawks P - P Porthcawl

