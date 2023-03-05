Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results 4-5 March, 2023
Men's National Leagues
Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership
Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West
Division2 East
Caldicot 12 - 40 Blackwood
Croesyceiliog 48 - 5 Oakdale
Cwmbran 12 - 27 Abergaenny
Newport HSOB 50 - 10 Pill Harriers
Ynysddu 14 - 23 Talywain
Division 2 East Central
Abercwmboi 24 - 30 Aberdare
Abercynon 26 - 7 Treharris
Caerphilly 31 - 28 Llanishen
Cilfynydd 0 - 25 Llantwit Fardre
Gilfach Goch 5 - 26 Cowbridge
Llantrisant 21 - 28 Taffs Well
Division2 North
Mold 35 - 22 Newtown
Rhyl & District 29 - 20 Nant Conwy II
Shotton Steel P - P Colwyn Bay
Welshpool 30 - 29 Bangor
Wrexham P - P Abergele
Division2 West Central
Builth Wells P - P Pyle
Maesteg Celtic 18 - 38 Morriston
Porthcawl 60 - 14 Bridgend Sports
Resolen 17 - 20 Pencoed
Division2 West
Burry Port 22 - 0 Tycroes
Carmarthen Athletic 26 - 29 Mumbles
Nantgaredig 20 - 0 Fishguard
Pontarddulais 48 - 17 Milford Haen
Pontyberem 18 - 62 Loughor
Tenby United 23 - 17 Kidwelly
Division 3 East
Abertillery B G 28 - 20 Abertysswg
Blaina 29 - 7 RTB Ebbw ale
Garndiffaith 27 - 27 Rhymney
Machen 11 - 30 Abercarn
Tredegar Ironsides 0 - 22 Llanhilleth
Division3 East Central
Canton 25 - 22 Pontyclun
CR Cymry Caerdydd 37 - 17 Penygraig
Llanharan 55 - 20 Cardiff Quins
Penarth 10 - 23 St Albans
Pentyrch 39 - 12 Old Illtydians
Tylorstown 23 - 24 Fairwater
Division 3 North East
Dinbych II 19 - 26 Rhosllanerchrugog
Flint P - P COBRA II
Llanidloes 27 - 20 Mold II
Wrexham II 24 - 18 Bro Gwernant
Division 3 North West
Bethesda II P - P Bro Ffestiniog
Holyhead P - P Rhyl & District II
Llandudno II P - P Caernarfon II
Llangefni II 20 - 23 Menai Bridge
Porthmadog 0 - 29 Pwllheli II
Divsion 3 West Central
Aberaon Green Stars 16 - 17 ardre
Abercrae 75 - 0 Cwmllynfell
Baglan 51 - 24 Tonmawr
Cwmafan 22 - 13 Cwmgors
Nantymoel 5 - 24 Swansea Uplands
Taibach 16 - 26 Bryncoch
Division 3 West A
Cardigan 15 - 18 Aberaeron
Haerfordwest 32 - 7 Neyland
Lampeter Town 20 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins
Llangwm 14 - 25 St Daids
Llanybydder P - P Laugharne
St Clears 95 - 0 Tregaron
Division 3 West B
Bynea 26 - 33 Betws
Llandybie 7 - 26 Furnace United
Llangadog 21 - 26 Trimsaran
New Dock Stars 20 - 19 Tumble
Penygroes 23 - 20 Llandeilo
Division 4 East
Bedwellty 0 - 20 Fleur De Lys
Blackwood Stars 10 - 29 Whitehead
Chepstow 20 - 0 Hafodyrynys
New Panteg 34 - 12 New Tredegar
St Julians HSOB 16 - 57 Nantyglo
Division 4 East Central
Llandaff 61 - 10 Old Penarthians
Llantwit Major 24 - 10 Gwernyfed
Treherbert 30 - 31 Tonyrefail
Wattstown 52 - 24 Caerau Ely
Ynysowen 19 - 20 Cefn Coed
Division 4 West Central
Alltwen P - P Bryncethin
Cefn Cribwr 77 - 14 Glyncorrwg
Maesteg 25 - 20 Crynant
Neath Athletic 52 - 15 Briton Ferry
Penlan 0 - 63 Glais
Division 5 East
Brynithel P - P Pontllanfraith
Crickhowell 13 - 22 Bettws
Crumlin P - P Beaufort
Division 5 East Central
Brackla 0 - 3 Pontycymmer
Cardiff Internationals 21 - 17 Llandrindod Wells
Cardiff Saracens 32 - 17 Tref y Clawdd
Ferndale 20 - 0 Ogmore ale
Sully Sports 19 - 21 Whitchurch
Division 5 West Central
Banwen 7 - 16 Seen Sisters
Cwmgwrach 25 - 27 Pontyates
Cwmtwrch 18 - 21 Pontardawe
Rhigos 52 - 17 Penybanc
South Gower P - P Pantyffynnon
Tonna 46 - 29 Fall Bay
Division 6 East
Cwmcarn United 46 - 12 Magor
Girling 26 - 25 Old Tyleryan
Hartridge 17 - 41 Forgeside
Trefil 12 - 22 West Mon
WRU National Youth competitions
WRU Cup quarter finals
Carmarthen Quins 22 - 20 Machen
Gorseinon 19 - 17 Narberth
Tondu 39 - 5 Bethesda
WRU Plate quarter finals
Bargoed 28 - 19 Crymych
Bonymaen 12 - 17 Ammanford
Burry Port 62 - 20 Porthcawl
Llantrisant 13 - 15 Builth Wells
WRU Bowl quarter finals
Bryncoch 27 - 20 Nantyffyllon
Caerphilly 31 - 17 Glynneath
Dolgellau 11 - 15 Llangwm
Sunday, March 5
Women's games
WRU Cupsemi finals
Llandaff North w/o v Caernarfon
Nelson 16 - 39 Pontyclun
WRU Plate semi finals
Lampeter Town 10 - 36 Whitland
Seven Sisters 6 - 10 Burry Port
WRU Bowl semi finals
Abergele 7 - 36 CRC Caerdydd
Blackwood 22 - 46 Haverfordwest
Admiral National Leagues
Premier Division
COBRA P - P Bonymaen
Championship
Pencoed P - P Ynysddu
East Wales
Blackwood 10 - 13 Dowlais - abandoned 60 mins - injury
Old Penarthians P - P Taffs Well
Whitchurch P - P CR Cymry Caerdydd
West Wales
Morriston P - P Haverfordwest
Tumble P - P Tondu
West Swansea Hawks P - P Porthcawl