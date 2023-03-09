Exeter conceded six tries in their 40-5 loss to Harlequin on Saturday

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says his side must become more consistent if they are to make the Premiership play-offs.

The Chiefs suffered a humbling 40-5 loss to Harlequins at Twickenham on Saturday to leave them in eighth spot.

They are five points off a play-off place with a game in hand

"We can't go on just going 'well win one, we'll lose one, we'll win one, we'll lose one' and expect to be anywhere near," Baxter said.

"We actually have got to go 'right there is an opportunity here and it's in our hands, but we do have to take it' and to take it we're going to have to put in some away performances without doubt.

"We can't just say 'let's knock our home games off', the season's gone well beyond that for us."

Exeter's away form has been poor, losing six out of their last seven away games with victories on the road only coming at Bristol and in what was Worcester's penultimate game at Sixways before going into administration and being suspended from the league.

"We have been a team that's been irritatingly like a rubber ball in that losses we can shake them off and get on with things," Baxter added.

"That's why we're still in the mix really, because we've still won, when you look at the teams around us, a good proportion of the games, but we've lacked bonus points.

"If you're going to to say to me what was the most frustrating thing about the Quins game other than the performance where we don't really fire too many shots, we've not really linked too much together and we look a little bit lacking in genuine emotion for the game, probably the fact that we're so far off the bonus point is the real thing, that's the hurting thing.

"Maybe if we'd have got to three tries and we were scrapping for the fourth try, there were some positives there.

"If we were scrapping to stay within seven points and keeping that game completely competitive there'd be some real positives there.

"You've got to build your season, and you build your season in lots of ways, and sometimes games will go wrong, you'll be in a real tough environment, there'll be a lot of tough situational things that'll happen around injuries, around availability, around those short turnarounds compared to long turnarounds.

"Those are the games you get a bonus point, that shows real mettle and a real spirit that you know where the season's going."