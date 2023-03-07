Close menu

Six Nations 2023: England's Courtney Lawes to miss France game

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations - England v France
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Watch on ITV; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Two and online.

Vice-captain Courtney Lawes will miss England's Six Nations match against France on Saturday with a shoulder injury.

Lawes made his return off the bench against Wales but has now been hit by another setback.

Meanwhile, fly-half Marcus Smith has been retained in the 27-man squad, with George Ford returning to Sale.

It means Smith is set to feature against the French despite being released from camp last week.

England squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson.

