Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Facundo Cordero scored eight tries in three years at Exeter

Glasgow Warriors have signed Argentine winger Facundo Cordero from Exeter Chiefs until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has been at Sandy Park for three years, scoring eight tries in 33 appearances.

Cordero will be available for the trip to Munster on 25 March as Glasgow push for a top-four place in the United Rugby Championship.

"I'm very happy to be joining the boys here for the rest of the season," Cordero said.

"I've really enjoyed getting to know everyone so far, and I'm keen to get some game time for this club.

"Having four fellow Argentines here already really helped me out - the guys came and picked me up from the airport, and they've already acted like my family since I arrived!

"I've already had some good chats with Franco and the coaches to understand what they want from me - I can't wait to get started."