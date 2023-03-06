Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Shaun Connor was the first Osprey back to make 100 appearances for the region before playing 29 times for Newport Gwent Dragons

Former Dragons coach Shaun Connor will join the Wales Women's coaching team prior to their Six Nations campaign.

Connor, 47, will assist head coach Ioan Cunningham as full-time attack and kicking coach.

He will leave his role with Dragons' academy and will continue as Wales U20s breakdown coach for their remaining two Six Nations games.

"This opportunity is a new challenge and something that really interests me," said Connor.

"I've seen the investment into the women's game over the last 12 months or so and it's only going to get better.

"With it being a full-time role, there's a lot of scope for me to spend time with the players and make a difference, both in camp and with one-to-one sessions.

"That was a real attraction of the job, the contact time with the players means there's the ability to make improvements."

The former Dragons and Ospreys outside-half was previously a skills coach at Rodney Parade and was assistant to Lyn Jones with Russia at the men's 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Richard Whiffin left his role as Wales women attack coach following the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2022 to join New Zealand Super Rugby side Highlanders.

Ospreys fly-half Stephen Myler undertook the kicking coach role with Wales Women on a short-term basis leading up to last autumn's tournament in New Zealand.

"Hopefully, I can continue the good work Richard Whiffin did in attack, and Stephen Myler did with the kicking which is a passion of mine," said Connor.

"Attack is really about making decisions so it's about putting the girls in those situations to make things easier come match time."

Wales will begin their Six Nations campaign when Ireland visit Wales on Saturday, 25 March.