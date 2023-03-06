Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gary Graham played rugby in his early years with Carlisle and Gala

Newcastle Falcons flanker Gary Graham will leave the club at the end of the season to join French club Carcassonne.

Graham joined the Falcons from Jersey in 2017 and has scored 17 tries in 95 appearances.

The 30-year-old also has four caps for Scotland, despite having been named in an England Six Nations squad in 2017.

Graham has signed a two-year deal with Carcassonne, who play in France's Pro D2 league but are in danger of relegation to the Nationale division.

Carcassonne already have former Falcon George Merrick in their squad.