Six Nations 2023: Should foreign-based players be picked for England?

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments87

Luke Cowan-Dickie runs with the ball for England
Luke Cowan-Dickie will play in France after the 2023 World Cup

As concern over English rugby union's finances has grown over the past year, several players have decided to earn a living abroad instead.

Premiership salaries have been squeezed after the cap was reduced by £1.4m to £5m from the 2021-22 season and, although it is set to return to its former level from 2024-25, players are seeking better pay elsewhere.

Rugby Football Union rules do not allow players based abroad to be selected for England - but an exception was made for former Wasps and Worcester players after those clubs folded.

The intention of the rule - which was introduced in 2011 - is to protect the quality of the English league by ensuring the best English players play in it, and give the RFU more control and better access to England or potential England players.

Head coach Steve Borthwick urged a rethink of the policy so that he could have his pick of all those qualified to play for England and said discussions on the matter were "ongoing".

With the help of former England internationals Ugo Monye and Danny Care, here is a look at some of the key issues around selecting overseas players as well as some possible solutions.

Why are more players going abroad?

As Care points out on the Rugby Union Daily podcast, many Premiership clubs are in "dire straits" financially.

Wasps followed Worcester into administration in October 2022 and they are not the only clubs struggling to bounce back after Covid-19.

Money flooded into English rugby union following a home World Cup in 2015, but the landscape is different now.

"Sadly for a whole number of reasons, rugby players are going to have to accept that their market value has changed," explains BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones.

"A rugby player might have to accept that where they were once a £200,000 player they are now a £100,000 player."

As a result, several players have agreed moves to France that will likely mean avoiding taking a pay cut.

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and back row Sam Simmonds are heading to Montpellier at the end of the season - after the World Cup - while Northampton lock David Ribbans will join Toulon and Harlequins centre Joe Marchant has set up a move to Stade Francais.

With the current England selection rules, this means they are putting their international careers on hold.

"They are having to make the call financially over playing for England," Jones adds.

Why should the RFU change its rule?

Monye says that 10 years ago he would have been "totally against" players at overseas clubs representing England, but adds that "exceptional circumstances" with Covid-19 and the salary cap being reduced means a rethink is needed.

The RFU has already said that players like Jack Willis - who was forced to move to Toulouse after Wasps went into administration - can be picked for England given the circumstances of his move abroad.

Both Monye and Care believe the selection rule could be relaxed for a short-term period until English rugby gets back on its feet financially.

"I just don't think our game at the moment can keep hold of all its England international players - we just don't have the finances to do it," Monye said.

"Steve Borthwick's job is to select the very best players. With so many heading to France, he perhaps has lost some of that ability to do that.

"If it's for two years until the salary cap goes back up then I think that would be a really good compromise."

Another consideration for the RFU is whether to have a minimum cap rule.

After a dispute between Welsh players and rugby bosses, the minimum number of caps a player must have to be eligible for Wales selection when based abroad has been reduced from 60 to 25.

Care believes that, if the RFU rule does change, there should be a similar policy in place to keep the "best young players" in England.

However, Monye says it should be on a "case-by-case" basis. For example, Monye believes as one of England's stars, full-back Freddie Steward would perhaps be given more leeway than young scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet, who has much more competition for his starting spot.

What would be the benefits and downsides for players?

Care says that given the injury risk in such a physical sport, some players might not think it is worth doing for a reduced salary.

Lawyers representing more than 185 former rugby union players have begun legal proceedings against governing bodies the Rugby Football Union, the Welsh Rugby Union and World Rugby over brain damage suffered by their clients.

"I'll always be an advocate that players should look after themselves because I have seen this game destroy a lot of people," Care says.

"If you are a tight-head prop having to put your neck and back under that much pressure day in, day out and someone says they can only offer you 40% of what they have been... I don't think it's worth it to potentially have the life-changing issues that a lot of these big forwards will have when they stop playing."

While playing in France offers financial benefits, it may also come with extra game-time during international windows.

Scotland star Finn Russell played for French side Racing 92 against Toulouse on Sunday, a week before he will represent his country in a Six Nations crunch match against Ireland.

In England, Premiership players have been able to remain in camp with the national side but Willis was not selected for their Six Nations opener after missing some training because he was still with Toulouse.

Monye says plays must "understand the risk involved in potentially going to France" because "you lose some of that protection".

Comments

Join the conversation

88 comments

  • Comment posted by sosoomii, today at 07:25

    The real question is why can’t English clubs afford to pay (or afford to be allowed to pay) market rate salaries? How can French clubs afford to pay more?

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 07:24

    I expect the rules will change anyway? I have mixed feelings. However, not all we up and go, hopefully.

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 07:24

    Make the game more free flowing, put bums on seats, generate more revenue, best players stop leaving for France/Japan. Seems easy to me.

  • Comment posted by Jason Johnson, today at 07:24

    Simply yes they should be allowed. Other sports most notably football mange it, and if a sport run by even bigger fools than rugby can manage overseas based players surely rugby can.

  • Comment posted by Candyman1980, today at 07:23

    Having some players spending time away from the England camp during these campaigns might actually have a beneficial effect - come match day they might bring that factor of spontaneity and unpredictability which some might argue is lacking at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Jeanthebean, today at 07:22

    RFU is such an old fashioned out of date bunch of public school boys arrogant fools.
    Players benefit from playing in different countries and for different coaches. English rugby is not what it once was

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 07:22

    If they hold a British passport then they should be entitled to play for their home nation. Lawyers will be fighting this out and earning a few coppers.

  • Comment posted by Taff1955, today at 07:21

    If you happily select South Africans, New Zealanders, Aussies etc it seems absurd you cannot select an English lad playing abroad. This appies to Wales as well.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 07:21

    If the club you play for agrees to the same conditions on releasing to international duty and managing game time then it should not matter where that club is.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 07:16

    Could you imagine Englands football team not picking Bellingham because he plays in Germany? Ridiculous

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 07:16

  • Comment posted by Schrodingersothercat, today at 07:15

    Why don't the BBC have a rugby version of match of the day? Why isn't there a weekly set of live premiership games on terrestrial TV to help raise the club game to international level?

    • Reply posted by andrew mason, today at 07:22

      andrew mason replied:
  • Comment posted by Karen, today at 07:14

    Yes. If you can pick a South African player because they have been in the country 3 years then denying English players the opportunity to play abroad is a mockery.

  • Comment posted by Kirkhillman, today at 07:13

    Looking at the ratings for comments favouring a change one wonders why there is even a need to spend time debating this. The only sensible dissenters will be the supporters of our opponents.

    • Reply posted by Malc, today at 07:18

      Malc replied:
      So a person born into a British military family abroad who has only ever known Britain having spent thier whole life here (apart from a few days at the start) is not BBC allowed to represent the country if his heritage thst raised him? Bit over simplistic a standard mate

  • Comment posted by KSlater, today at 07:12

    The biggest issue in international rugby is the ridiculous 3 year residency rule. Just look at the Ireland and Scotland teams, most of their best players have zero connection to the country they play for. Makes a mockery of international rugby.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 07:17

      Trytastic replied:
      It is now 5, but should be at least 10.

      Massive difference between say Billy V. Moved age 5 or so, and Jock VD Merwe. Spent 3 years and a week in Scotland then moved to Worcesterstraight after getting capped. Which went well, obviously.

  • Comment posted by BILKO, today at 07:11

    Honestly cannot see the problem. The only qualification should be that they are British citizens BORN in ENGLAND. I know there will be some who will shout "discrimination" as this precludes those who take British citizenship on immigration to the UK or were UK born but not in England, but to prevent this whole thing becoming yet another farce one has to draw a line somewhere as a starting point.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 07:18

      Trytastic replied:
      So you are ruling out anybody born to parents serving the armed forces, abroad?

      Good plan

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 07:10

    One thing is totally clear--SB must be able to pick the strongest team. If that means picking players from outside England so be it. For example a plane into London from France would probably take less time than driving from Manchester so what's the problem?

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 07:09

    The root problem is the games finances in this country. The game has to entertain and draw people in to fill stands and attract commercial opportunities. Not easy with a recession on the horizon. The rules should be changed for a few years otherwise the next generation will turn their back on the sport because they can make more money in an office job.

  • Comment posted by Bubba, today at 07:09

    Yes of course, you pick your best team.

  • Comment posted by Schrodingersothercat, today at 07:09

    This question must be answered by England's entire professional rugby player population, not the ruling body. As soon as you receive payment for playing rugby full time you should be entitled to decide this democratically, not be judged by a room full of suits.

    • Reply posted by Lee Enfield, today at 07:23

      Lee Enfield replied:
      Employers make decisions employees do as they are paid for.
      That said playing abroad should not exclude you from selection for your national side.

