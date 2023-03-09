Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb is set to make his first Six Nations start for six years

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Olimpico Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch on ITV and S4C

The battle to avoid the Wooden Spoon takes place in Rome on Saturday between two sides yet to win but seemingly heading in opposite directions.

Italy have finished last in the past seven tournaments but victory over Wales last year and strong performances this year have given them renewed belief of securing a first Six Nations home win since 2013.

Wales, whose final game is against defending champions France in Paris, will be facing a first sixth-place finish since 2003 if they lose.

Wales have amassed just 27 points and three tries so far in a troubled campaign which has seen them lose their opening three Six Nations games for the first time since 2007.

Meanwhile, Italy have caused problems for France, England and Ireland, even if all three games ended in defeat.

Wooden Spoon The "prize" for which country finishes bottom of the Six Nations has gone to Italy on 17 occasions, Scotland four times, Wales once and France once.

Italy team news

Italy have made one enforced change from the side that lost to Ireland with Harlequins' Tommaso Allan replacing Ange Capuozzo at full-back.

The Toulouse star, World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year and a key player in last year's win in Cardiff, will miss the remainder of the tournament with a shoulder injury.

Wales team news

Warren Gatland has made six changes from the side that were beaten at home by England, with 34-year-old scrum-half Rhys Webb making his first Six Nations start since 2017.

Rio Dyer is back on the wing and Liam Williams returns at full-back, with forwards Wyn Jones, Dafydd Jenkins and Jac Morgan the others to come in.

Tomos Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit and Gareth Thomas drop to the bench where George North is involved once more, while Alun Wyn Jones, Christ Tshiunza, Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny miss out altogether.

Commentator's notes

Sara Orchard: Rightly or wrongly neither Italy or Wales are expected to win their final games so arguably this match is a Wooden Spoon shootout.

The pressure will hang heavily on Wales who continue to play with the weight of a country's rugby troubles on their shoulders.

Whilst the loss of talisman and attacking inspiration Ange Capuozzo is significant for the Italians, they go into the match as favourites. They can also end a 24-game run of consecutive home losses in the Six Nations by playing an attractive brand of rugby that hasn't failed to entertain on Roman soil so far this Championship.

View from both camps

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley: "We've recovered well since the last game and this week we've been working on the areas where we needed to improve.

"We know the challenge ahead against Wales and look forward to playing and hope to be able to continue to develop the way we want to play."

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "We've been disappointed with the results so far and for me it's hard to take as it's the first time I've lost three games in the Six Nations with Wales.

'We've had a lot of things going on off the field as well but there are no excuses.

"The message to the players has been that we have to be smart in terms of the way we play but we've also got to be brave."

Line-ups

Italy: 15-Allan; 14-Padovani, 13-Brex, 12-Menoncello, 11-Bruno; 10-Garbisi, 9-Varney; 1-Fischetti, 2-Nicotera, 3-Ferrari, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 5-Ruzza, 6-Negri, 7-Lamaro (capt), 8-Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: 16-Bigi, 17-Zani, 18-Riccione, 19-Iachizzi, 20-Pettinelli, 21-Zuliani, 22-Fusco, 23-Morisi.

Wales: 15-Liam Williams; 14-Adams, 13-Grady, 12-Hawkins, 11-Dyer; 10-Owen Williams, 9-Webb; 1-Wyn Jones, 2-Owens (capt), 3-Francis, 4-Jenkins, 5-Beard, 6-Morgan, 7-Tipuric, 8-Faletau.

Replacements: 16-Baldwin, 17-Thomas, 18-Lewis, 19-Davies, 20-Reffell, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-North, 23-Rees-Zammit.

Match facts

Head-to-head

Italy haven't beaten Wales at home for 16 years since a 23-20 victory in 2007.

However, the Azzurri won their last Six Nations match against the Welsh, triumphing 22-21 in Cardiff in March 2022.

Warren Gatland has won all of his 12 Six Nations Tests against Italy as a head coach - 10 with Wales and two in charge of Ireland.

Italy

Italy have lost all 24 home games in the Six Nations since beating Ireland in 2013, the longest losing run at home by any team in the championship's history.

However, the Azzurri have scored 20 or more points in each of their last three Six Nations home games, after failing to do so in any of their past nine before this run.

Wales

Wales have lost their opening three fixtures of a Six Nations campaign for just the third time.

They've lost 12 of their past 15 games, including the past six Tests in the Six Nations, their worst run since losing seven in a row between 2002 and 2003.

Match officials

Referee: Damon Murphy (Australia)

Touch judges: Karl Dickson (England) & Chris Busby (Ireland)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)