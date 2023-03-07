Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Taulupe Faletau could reach a century of Wales caps in this Six Nations

Taulupe Faletau says the contract chaos within Welsh rugby has had an impact on Wales' Six Nations campaign.

Wales are bottom of the table after three successive defeats and face a potential wooden spoon decider against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

But Welsh rugby's problems run far deeper amid financial uncertainty for the four regions.

"Players are worried about their futures and it's difficult to perform with that going on," Faletau said.

"When things are not going right off the pitch then it's hard to put your best foot forward on it and give your all."

Welsh rugby's financial problems mean numerous players remain in the dark over their futures.

Wales' national squad threatened not to play the England match unless some assurances were given by the Welsh Rugby Union over contracts.

The strike was called off following last-ditch talks but a financial deal between the Welsh Rugby Union, Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets is still to be agreed.

Number eight Faletau, who joined Cardiff from Bath last summer, has another year left on his contract but has seen team-mates such as Jarrod Evans, Rhys Priestland and Willis Halaholo head for the Arms Park exit.

"I'm lucky. I don't think I'm affected right now, no-one has told me that I am and, to be honest, I don't think I want to know," said the 32-year-old.

"I never saw all this coming [when I returned] and I'm gutted for all the boys involved, at all the regions.

"Some of us are fortunate and it's tough to see fellow team-mates and rugby players struggling with the situation. You can't help in any way."

Faletau will, however, be key to turning around Welsh fortunes on the pitch.

A senior player and one of Wales' few natural ball-carrying forwards, he is set to win his 99th cap this weekend.

Wales will be grateful Italy are without Ange Capuozzo, their matchwinner in Cardiff a year ago.

Defeat to the Italians marked the beginning of the end for then Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

Faletau, who says last year's 22-21 loss still hurts, believes the transition in coaches - albeit to a familiar face in Warren Gatland - takes time to bring rewards.

"You try to adapt one coach and now the boys are having to get used to how Warren wants us to play and that doesn't happen overnight. With time, we should be better," he said.

"Losing doesn't help confidence so Saturday is a chance to change that.

"Italy have been impressive and their back-row gives them physicality and go-forward. But we have to look at getting our own game right, particularly our discipline and [handling] errors."