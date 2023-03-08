Josh van der Flier scored as Ireland beat Scotland to win the Triple Crown in 2022

Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Ireland back row Josh van der Flier says Scotland have "all the motivation they need" heading into Sunday's Six Nations match at Murrayfield.

Andy Farrell's side are chasing a Grand Slam but victory would give Scotland a first Triple Crown since 1990.

The hosts can still win the title despite falling to defeat in France in their last outing.

"We'll certainly be ready for a very motivated and pumped up team," said Leinster's Van der Flier.

"They won't need much motivation with the prospect of a Triple Crown if they win."

The back row added that Scotland have "threats across the board" and that Gregor Townsend's men have put in "complete" performances in their opening three matches.

Defeat in Paris derailed Scotland's Grand Slam bid but victories over England and Wales leave them in contention for the title if they beat Ireland, who have won against Wales, France and Italy in their three matches.

With two matches remaining it is inevitable attention will turn to an Irish Grand Slam but, with Scotland and England to come, Van der Flier says any talk of a clean sweep is premature.

"It's probably something we would have mentioned at the start of the tournament so I wouldn't say it is a banned word," Van der Flier added when asked if the Grand Slam was ever discussed in the Irish camp.

"In the threat we have this weekend, in a Scotland side who are playing so well, I think it would be naive of us to be talking about a Grand Slam or anything like that.

"I think it is going to be a massive challenge against a really, really good side.

"It's obviously the goal for any team going in, to win all your games, but it will be such a big challenge this week I don't think you can look further past that."

Everyone has responsibility over tackling

The issue of high tackles and concussions has been prevalent throughout this year's Six Nations, with further emphasis placed on tackle height.

Both France and Scotland played the majority of their game with 14 players after Mohamed Haouas and Grant Gilchrist were sent off, while French prop Uini Atonio will miss the rest of the tournament after being suspended for a high hit on Ireland hooker Rob Herring.

Van der Flier says a lot of the Irish players do technical work to avoid poor discipline which could cost a match and everyone has a responsibility to adhere to the rules.

"Each individual has a responsibility to get their own technique right and they are not be making those high shots," World Rugby's player of the year added.

"It is an individual thing and it is hard for it to be coached as a team, I guess.

"Something that is emphasised is having those good habits and focusing to get your technique as good as possible. I think if each individual in the team is doing that then you will hopefully end up with a load of discipline."