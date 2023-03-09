Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ronan Kelleher is vying for the starting hooker jersey with Leinster team-mate Dan Sheehan and Ulster's Rob Herring

Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher says the competition for places in Grand-Slam chasing Ireland's starting team can only boost Andy Farrell's side.

Kelleher is vying for the starting jersey against Scotland on Sunday with Dan Sheehan and Rob Herring.

Ulster's Herring and Leinster duo Sheehan and Kelleher have all started one game each in the Six Nations.

"It's pushing each other on and making sure we are on our best form," Kelleher said on the three hookers.

"Yeah, it's great. With Dan and Rob Herring, there is obviously the three of us trying to fight it out for that jersey, making sure we are bouncing ideas off each other.

"The main goal is this championship and the Grand Slam, so it is just making sure whatever we are doing is benefitting the team and making sure we are in a good spot."

Ireland have won their first three matches - against Wales, France and Italy - to remain on track for a first Grand Slam under head coach Farrell.

Scotland's defeat by France in their last outing ended any dreams of the Grand Slam, but Gregor Townsend's side can still win the title and victory over Ireland would land a first Triple Crown since 1990.

Kelleher says Ireland are looking forward to their trip to Murrayfield with "everything on the line", and the side are refreshed following a one-week break.

"It's probably something we welcomed, really," Kelleher added on the break between the game against Italy and Sunday's match in Edinburgh.

"There were a few little knocks, but we had 37 lads training today [Wednesday] so we are ready to go this week.

"There's not so much a different feel as we have been bouncing into each week with how enjoyable it is and the environment it is.

"For me, personally, I'm really excited. I haven't played in a packed-out Murrayfield. I only played in those Covid games when there weren't any fans.

"I'm really looking forward to the atmosphere and everything that comes with it.

"It is something we have spoken about as a group and seeing that challenge as a positive and taking energy from that challenge."