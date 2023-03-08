Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Hannah Jones (left) scored a last minute try to secure victory over Ireland in the 2022 Women's Six Nations

Women's Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Venue : Arms Park, Cardiff Date : Saturday, 25 March Kick-off : 14:15 GMT Coverage : Watch live on the BBC, BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website; listen on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Hannah Jones has retained the captain's armband and will lead Wales at the 2023 Women's Six Nations.

Six uncapped players are included in the squad - Abbey Constable, Bryonie King, Charlie Mundy, Kate Williams, Catherine Richards and Jenna De Vera.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham has selected 19 forwards and 17 backs.

"This is very much a fresh start after the recent World Cup and we cannot wait to get back out there and to play again," said Cunningham.

"We are building nicely, the tournament is not too far away and Ireland will be our first challenge and we are looking to starting the campaign well.

"We have six uncapped players named in the squad and we know it's important we expose some new players."

One of the uncapped players, flanker Williams, was raised in Auckland, New Zealand and trained with Wales during the World Cup.

The Swansea-born back rower has now returned to Wales to further her international rugby ambitions.

Centre De Vera is included in the senior squad for the first time having impressed at youth level and with Wales' Development XV.

Wales will be looking to build upon last year's third-place finish, having beaten Ireland and Scotland.

"We need to grow the depth in our squad and we have to have one eye on the 2025 World Cup and build on the performances we produced in last season's Six Nations and the World Cup in New Zealand," said Cunningham.

"We have more contracts in place and that gives us more contact time with the players.

"Hannah Jones grew at the World Cup as a leader and she deserves to lead this side because she drives the standards on and off the pitch and her work ethic is outstanding."

Jones led Wales out in their opening game of last year's World Cup against Scotland.

"It's a really proud moment to be named captain," said Jones.

"We have all worked really hard as a group over the last few years and to have the opportunity to lead this squad is an honour.

"We want to build on what we did last year. We finished third and that was brilliant, but we know we have to keep building performances and that will then transform into results."

Wales begin their campaign at home to Ireland, who they beat 27-19 in the opening fixture of last year's tournament.

Wales squad for the 2023 Women's Six Nations

Forwards: Abbey Constable, Abbie Fleming, Alex Callender, Bethan Lewis, Bryonie King, Cara Hope, Caryl Thomas, Carys Phillips, Cerys Hale, Charlie Mundy, Georgia Evans, Gwen Crabb, Gwenllian Pyrs, Kat Evans, Kate Williams, Kelsey Jones, Natalia John, Sioned Harries, Sisilia Tuipulotu.

Backs: Amelia Tutt, Carys Williams-Morris, Catherine Richards, Courtney Keight, Elinor Snowsill, Ffion Lewis, Hannah Bluck, Hannah Jones (C), Jenna De Vera, Keira Bevan, Kerin Lake, Lisa Neumann, Lleucu George, Lowri, Norkett, Megan Davies, Niamh Terry, Robyn Wilkins