Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sarah Bern believes Bristol has the best setup in the world for women's rugby union

England prop Sarah Bern has extended her contract at Bristol Bears.

The 25-year-old has 52 caps for the Red Roses and made the World Rugby Team of the Year in the past two seasons.

The tighthead - who has signed until 2024 - was in the Allianz Premier 15s Team of the Year after helping the Bears finish third last season.

"She has consistently been one of the best players in the world and her ambitions for success match ours," Bears head coach Dave Ward said. external-link

Bern said she felt Bristol had the best setup in the world for a professional women's rugby player.

"I am grateful for the player that Bristol has made me so far and I'm excited to see what we can achieve together," she added.

"The staff and players not only support me but challenge me every day to be the best I can be. The expressive style of rugby elevates the women's game and pushes boundaries.

"Being in a space that strives for parity and equality between the men's and women's squads is extremely important to me."